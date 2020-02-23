Fort Atkinson (5-16, 2-11 Badger South) earned a No. 10 seed in the WIAA Division 2 tournament and will face off with seventh-seeded Union Grove in a regional quarterfinal on Tuesday, March 3, at Union Grove High School.
Rival Jefferson (9-12, 8-9 RVC) earned a No. 9 seed in the regional and plays at No.8-seeded Wilmot on March 3. Jefferson and Wilmot will play for the right to take on top-seeded Elkhorn. Milton will play as the No. 5 seed in the Blackhawks’ bracket.
In Division 3, No. 8 Whitewater (7-14, 5-12 RVC) will match up against Rock Valley Conference opponent and No. 9 Big Foot in Whitewater on March 3.
The Whippets beat Big Foot twice in regular season play.
Lake Mills and Lakeside Lutheran join Whitewater in the regional as No. 4 and No. 6 seeds, respectively. The L-Cats (18-3, 3-1 Capitol North) will host Clinton in opening-round regional action, while the Warriors (10-11, 4-5 Capitol North) will play St. Thomas More at home. Both games will be played on March 3.
Racine St. Catherine’s is the top seed in the regional.
Palmyra-Eagle (18-3, 12-0 Trailways South) earned a No. 1 seed in Division 4 and will play the winner of No. 9 Waterloo and No. 8 Cambridge. Cambridge (8-13, 2-7 Capitol South) and Waterloo face off on March 3 and the winner will take on the Panthers on Friday, March 6.
The two teams split their regular season match ups.
Johnson Creek (6-15, 4-8 Trailways South) was selected as the No. 10 seed in the regional and open up play with Williams Bay on March 3.
