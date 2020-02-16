The game won’t be for the Paddle, but the stakes will be higher.
The seventh-seeded Eagles (10-10, 8-8 Rock Valley) and the 10th-seeded Blackhawks (3-17, 0-13 Badger South) will play in a WIAA Division 2 regional quarterfinal Tuesday in Jefferson.
The two teams met up for the Battle for the Paddle Saturday in Jefferson, and the Eagles prevailed 62-53. It was the fourth straight time Jefferson got the better of Fort Atkinson in its rivalry match up.
Fort Atkinson will look to have back-to-back seasons with playoff wins after defeating Delavan-Darien in a regional game last season. Jefferson advanced to the regional final last year where they were defeated by Milton.
Milton is the No. 5 seed in the regional and Union Grove was selected as the top seed.
In Division 3, Lake Mills (20-1, 9-0 Capitol North) earned a No. 1 seeding in their regional. The L-Cats — ranked No. 4 in Division 3 — will play the winner of Carmen Northwest (No. 9) and University School of Milwaukee (No. 8) Friday, Feb. 28, in Lake Mills.
Lake Mills’ rival Lakeside Lutheran (11-9, 4-4 Capitol North) will play as the No. 6 seed in the regional and will open up against 11th-seeded Golda Meir Tuesday, Feb. 25, in Lake Mills.
Brown Deer is the No. 2 seed in Lake Mills and Lakeside Lutheran’s regional bracket.
Staying in Division 3, Whitewater will host the winner of 11th-seeded East Troy and sixth-seeded Big Foot.
The Whippets (10-9, 10-6 Rock Valley), slotted as the No. 3 seed, will host the winner of the Rock Valley game Friday, Feb. 28, in Whitewater.
Whitewater swept the season series with East Troy and split with Big Foot.
Clinton — who holds a 12-4 record in Rock Valley Conference play this season — is the top seed in the regional.
The Whippets have played Clinton once this season so far, and were defeated on the road.
Cambridge will play as a No. 2 seed in a Division 4 regional. The Blue Jays (9-10, 5-4 Capitol South) will take on the winner of Markesan (No. 7) and Parkview (No. 10) Friday, Feb. 28, in Cambridge. Poynette is the top seed in the Blue Jays’ regional.
Palmyra-Eagle will possibly get a shot at the top-seeded Pumas as the ninth-seeded Panthers (11-9, 9-2 Trailways South) will take on eighth-seeded Dogeland Tuesday, Feb. 25, in Dodgeland.
The winner plays Poynette.
Staying in the same regional, Johnson Creek (3-18, 2-10 Trailways South) earned a No. 12 seed and will open up regional play against fifth-seeded Horicon Tuesday, Feb. 25, in Horicon.
All games tip off at 7 p.m.
