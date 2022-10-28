DELAFIELD—Jose Pablos converted the game-winning goal in overtime as Delafield St. John’s Northwestern Academies/Chesterton Academy beat the Lakeside Lutheran boys soccer team 2-1 in a Division 4 sectional semifinal Thursday.

The top-seeded Lancers (11-4-1) struck first on Hayden McDonald’s 39th minute goal, which Pablos assisted on.

