FORT ATKINSON — Junior Haylee Miles scored twice as Fort Atkinson defeated Westosha Central, 3-0, in a WIAA Division 2 regional quarterfinal game at Blackhawk Stadium on Tuesday.
The eighth-seeded Blackhawks got the first goal of the game from Miles in the 5th minute. Senior Kate England recorded an assist on the score.
Senior Lexi Garant made it a 2-0 game with a 42nd-minute score. Sophomore Alexa Dahnert was awarded with an assist on the goal.
Miles scored her second goal of the game with a score in the 54th minute, the only score of the second half. The goal was unassisted.
The Fort Atkinson defense held Westosha Central to just two shots and one corner kick.
The Blackhawks will take on top-seeded Oregon in a regional semifinal in Oregon on Saturday at 1 p.m.
Shoreland Lutheran 9, Lakeside Lutheran 0
SOMERS — The Warriors ended their regular season Tuesday with a 9-0 loss to Somers Shoreland Lutheran in a non-conference prep girls soccer game in Somers.
Lakeside Lutheran got five shots on goal, but were unable to find the back of the net.
Lillian Runke corralled 19 saves for Lakeside Lutheran.
The Warriors will take Winnebago Lutheran Academy on Thursday in a first-round regional game at Fond du Lac Soccer Complex.
