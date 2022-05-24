MUKWONAGO — The Blackhawks’ bats got hot in a big way and helped the team advance to a regional final.
The 10th-seeded and visiting Fort Atkinson softball team pounded out a season-high 21 hits and routed seventh-seeded Mukwonago 16-4 in a WIAA Division 1 regional semifinal on Tuesday.
The Blackhawks (8-13) advance to Thursday’s regional final at second-seeded Kettle Moraine. Game time is 4:30 p.m.
Fort scored seven times on six hits in the third to pull ahead 7-1. Macey Pease got Fort on the board with a two-run single and Kaylee Jordan followed by bunting for a hit, driving in Ashlie Riley. Alyssa Heagney’s single made it 4-1 and Hailey Harris added a two-run triple to right.
Mukwonago (11-8) answered with three runs in the home half of the third but managed nothing after that against winning pitcher Madison Klauer, who struck out three and allowed six hits in seven innings. Klauer walked none and permitted four unearned runs.
Klauer, Alex Theriault and Sofia Unate each contributed RBI singles in the Fort fifth to push the margin to 11-4.
Theriault was 4-for-5, scoring three times. Unate also had four hits. Pease had two hits, three RBIs. Heagney finished 4-for-5 with two extra-base hits, driving in four and scoring twice. Hailey Harris had two hits, including a triple, and drove in three.
FORT ATKINSON 16,
MUKWONAGO 4
Fort Atkinson 007 042 3 — 16 21 3
Mukwonago 013 000 0 — 4 6 6
Leading hitters — FA: Theriault 4x5, Unate 4x5, Riley 2x5, Pease 2x5, Jordan 2x5 (2B), Heagney 4x5 (2B, 3B), Harris 2x4 (3B); M: Blei 2x3, Jones (3B).
