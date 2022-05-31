JEFFERSON — If you give a potent offense too many opportunities, chances are they will make you pay.
That’s just what the Eagles did Tuesday.
The top-seeded Jefferson softball team scored twice via error and twice on a double by Ashlyn Enke during a decisive third inning, ousting second-seeded Beloit Turner 6-2 in a WIAA Division 2 sectional semifinal at Riverfront Park.
“It’s a great accomplishment,” Jefferson softball coach Mark Peterson said of reaching the sectional final in consecutive seasons. “We lost several great seniors from last season’s team and have had a target on our back.
“The kids have stepped up and improved all year. It’s not easy to get back to a sectional final. Have to give our kids a lot of credit. I credit our senior leadership and the younger kids buying in. Proud the kids found a way to win and move on.”
The Eagles face another top seed in Mount Horeb on Thursday at Big Foot High School at 5 p.m. for the right to advance to state in back-to-back seasons.
Jefferson, which improves to 3-0 versus RVC foe Turner this season and 24-2 overall, got on the board in the first. Senior Savannah Serdynski singled to left, advanced to second on a base knock by senior Aidyn Messmann before coming around on a hit by freshman Breleigh Mengel.
“Savannah finds a way to get on base and is tremendous when she gets on, scoring a high-percentage of the time,” Peterson said. “She also made some outstanding plays on defense.
“With runners on first and second and two outs in the first inning, there was a hard ground ball off pitcher Aeryn Messmann’s glove that went to Savannah at short. Savannah stepped on second and fired to first baseman Ashlyn Enke, who had to come off the bag to field the throw but still touched first in time for the double play.
“Defensively, Savannah makes plays in the hole and really helps our team both at the plate and in the field.”
Turner’s Kameyn Davis knotted it at 1 in the visitors half of the third with a two-out single.
The usually sure-handed Trojans (17-5) were anything but in the third.
Jefferson sophomore Lily Fairfield led off the frame by grounding a pitch to second, where Kamryn Clark committed an error. Aidyn Messmann followed by singling to center. Turner third baseman Autumn Meris misplayed a routine grounder off the bat of Mengel, allowing Fairfield to score from second and make it 2-1.
Turner first baseman Taylor Viens committed a fielding error on a ball hit by freshman Hildie Dempsey as Messmann scored, extending the margin to 3-1.
After the Trojans’ Rileigh Rose recorded consecutive fly outs, Enke, a freshman, dug in and saw eight pitches, fouling off four offerings and drawing a full count before doubling to center, bringing in Mengel and Dempsey.
“We’ve been talking about everyone being tough outs up and down the lineup and battling every pitch,” Peterson said. “Ashlyn put great swings on it during that at bat and her first at bat when she lined it right at a defender. Ashlyn’s hit in the third was the play of the game for us to score twice with two away. It was a huge boost.”
Mengel drove in an insurance run on a sacrifice fly in the fourth.
Turner’s Mikayla Pingel singled to deep left with two away in the sixth to score a run for the final margin.
JHS freshman starter Aeryn Messmann had command of the circle, allowing two earned on six hits with five strikeouts, one walk while tossing all seven innings to get the victory. Messmann earned the win in both regular-season meetings between the teams.
“Aeryn performed well under pressure,” Peterson said. “She threw strikes and put it in play. We played good defense behind her. Aeryn gave it everything she had and is really a competitor out there.”
Rose allowed six runs (two earned) on 10 hits in six frames in the loss.
Serdynski, who scored three times, was 3-for-4. Fairfield and Aidyn Messmann added two hits apiece.
Mount Horeb beat Reedsburg 8-2 on Tuesday. The Eagles and Vikings will play in the sectional final for back-to-back seasons. Jefferson won last year’s meeting, 6-2, en route to reaching state.
“Mount Horeb is going to be ready to play,” Peterson said. “They have their same pitcher and core players back from last season. It’s going to be a battle.
“We are battled tested having played good teams. We are looking forward to it. Our kids are ready to go. It should be a fun game.”
JEFFERSON 6, TURNER 2
Turner 001 001 0 — 2 6 4
Jefferson 104 100 x — 6 10 1
Leading hitters — T: Davis 2x3, Jordan (2B), Rose (2B); J: Serdynski 3x4, Fairfield 2x4, Ai. Messmann 2x4, Enke (2B).
Pitching (ip-h-r-er-so-bb) — T: Rose L; 6-10-6-2-3-0; J: Ae. Messmann W; 7-6-2-2-5-1.
