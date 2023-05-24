JANESVILLE — It wasn’t as easy for Janesville Parker and Vikings pitcher Hannah Bolly as the final score and stats from Tuesday night might make it seem.

Sixth-seeded Parker beat No. 11 seed Fort Atkinson 4-0 in a WIAA Division 1 regional semifinal at the Janesville Youth Sports Complex, and Bolly threw a two-hit shutout with nine strikeouts — but she had to navigate some choppy waters to get there.

