Janesville Parker’s Lilly Keller throws the ball to first base after a force out at home during a regional semifinal game against Fort Atkinson on Tuesday at the Janesville Youth Sports Complex. The Blackhawks loaded the bases in the first but could not get a run in the inning and went on to fall to the Vikings 4-0.
Fort Atkinson’s Olivia Rue is fractions is just late on getting a double play after catching a line drive against Janesville Parker in a regional semifinal game at the Janesville Youth Sports Complex on Tuesday.
Fort Atkinson’s Macey Pease throws the ball to first for an out during the Blackhawks' regional semifinal game against Janesville Parker at the Janesville Youth Sports Complex on Tuesday. The Blackhawks lost 4-0.
JANESVILLE — It wasn’t as easy for Janesville Parker and Vikings pitcher Hannah Bolly as the final score and stats from Tuesday night might make it seem.
Sixth-seeded Parker beat No. 11 seed Fort Atkinson 4-0 in a WIAA Division 1 regional semifinal at the Janesville Youth Sports Complex, and Bolly threw a two-hit shutout with nine strikeouts — but she had to navigate some choppy waters to get there.
