WALES -- Naomi Sander homered and Carmen Follette tossed a three-hitter, striking out 10, as second-seeded Kettle Moraine knocked out visiting and 10th-seeded Fort Atkinson 5-1 in a WIAA Division 1 softball regional final on Thursday.
The Lasers (14-8) got on the board on a fielder's choice by Sander -- the team's No. 3 hitter who went 3-for-4, in the second inning. Sander added a solo shot to right on the first pitch she saw in the third.
Fort's Alyssa Heagney led off the visitor fourth by drawing a walk and scored on an error to make it 2-1.
Follette retired the last 12 hitters she faced in order and the Lasers added three insurance runs on four hits in the sixth for the final margin. Follette allowed an unearned run and walked two, throwing 74 of her 112 pitches for strikes, to pick up the decision.
Blackhawk starter Madison Klauer allowed five runs (three earned) on 12 hits in six frames. Fort (8-14) was outhit 12-3, mustering only a trio of singles, while stranding four runners in scoring position in the first three innings.
The Blackhawks say goodbye to their two seniors Alex Theriault and Sarah Holzli.
"My girls played tough tonight," Fort Atkinson softball coach Lindsay Jilek said. "We hit the ball hard but just couldn’t execute runs tonight. It’s been a serious pleasure coaching this year and I’ve had outstanding athletes, including my two seniors Alex Theriault and Sarah Holzli. They both played key roles on this team and they’ve been excellent leaders on and off the diamond. I can’t tell you how proud I am of them and I think that they will do great things when they move on to college.
"Maddie Klauer threw a tough game with solid defense behind her. It really would’ve been awesome to come out on top. I sure love coaching these kids."
Kettle Moraine hosts either third-seeded Milton or sixth-seeded Elkhorn in Tuesday's sectional semifinal.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.