POYNETTE — The Cambridge Blue Jays saw their softball season come to a close on a walk-off homer in extra innings by Holly Lowenberg in a 1-0 loss to Poynette on Tuesday in a Division 3 sectional semifinal.
In the bottom of the second inning, senior pitcher Emma Nottestad kept second-seeded Poynette off the board after the Pumas (18-5) put a runner on a second base with two outs. Nottestad forced a pop-out, which was caught by sophomore Saveea Freeland to end the threat.
Nottestad got help from her defense in the third inning when a Poynette runner reached second with one out. After a popout, Nottestad gave up a single, but freshman Megan Bernhardt threw out the runner attempting to score, keeping the game scoreless.
With the Cambridge offense struggling to score runs, Nottestad got out of another runner-on-second jam with a pop-out to escape out of the inning.
The best chance for a scoring opportunity came in the sixth inning for the fifth-seeded Blue Jays.
Bernhardt led off the inning with a single and moved to second on a sacrifice bunt. After a pop-out and an intentional walk, senior Kate Downing hit a single to center field, but Bernhardt was called out attempting to score, keeping both teams gridlocked at 0-0.
After the game went into extra innings, sophomore Julia Schneider led off the eighth inning with a double. Schneider would be stranded at second after a pop-out, a strikeout and a groundout got the Pumas out of the inning.
Nottestad pitched a clean eighth inning bringing the Blue Jays up to bat in the ninth. Downing hit a one-out single, but remained at first after a groundout and a strikeout.
Leading off the bottom of the ninth, Lowenberg hit a 3-2 pitch over the fence for a solo home run, giving Poynette the 1-0 victory. Lowenberg earned the decision, tossing nine innings of five-hit ball with six strikeouts, two walks.
Cambridge ends its season with a record of 13-7. The seniors who graduate from the roster are Kate Downing, Taylor Stenklyft, Audrianne Kieler and Emma Nottestad.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.