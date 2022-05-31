Blue Jays fall to Pumas
POYNETTE — The Cambridge Blue Jays saw their softball season come to a close on a walk-off homer in extra innings by Holly Lowenberg in a 1-0 loss to Poynette on Tuesday in a Division 3 sectional semifinal.

In the bottom of the second inning, senior pitcher Emma Nottestad kept second-seeded Poynette off the board after the Pumas (18-5) put a runner on a second base with two outs. Nottestad forced a pop-out, which was caught by sophomore Saveea Freeland to end the threat.

Nottestad got help from her defense in the third inning when a Poynette runner reached second with one out. After a popout, Nottestad gave up a single, but freshman Megan Bernhardt threw out the runner attempting to score, keeping the game scoreless.

With the Cambridge offense struggling to score runs, Nottestad got out of another runner-on-second jam with a pop-out to escape out of the inning.

The best chance for a scoring opportunity came in the sixth inning for the fifth-seeded Blue Jays.

Bernhardt led off the inning with a single and moved to second on a sacrifice bunt. After a pop-out and an intentional walk, senior Kate Downing hit a single to center field, but Bernhardt was called out attempting to score, keeping both teams gridlocked at 0-0.

After the game went into extra innings, sophomore Julia Schneider led off the eighth inning with a double. Schneider would be stranded at second after a pop-out, a strikeout and a groundout got the Pumas out of the inning.

Nottestad pitched a clean eighth inning bringing the Blue Jays up to bat in the ninth. Downing hit a one-out single, but remained at first after a groundout and a strikeout.

Leading off the bottom of the ninth, Lowenberg hit a 3-2 pitch over the fence for a solo home run, giving Poynette the 1-0 victory. Lowenberg earned the decision, tossing nine innings of five-hit ball with six strikeouts, two walks.

Cambridge ends its season with a record of 13-7. The seniors who graduate from the roster are Kate Downing, Taylor Stenklyft, Audrianne Kieler and Emma Nottestad.

POYNETTE 1, CAMBRIDGE 0 (9)

Cambridge 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 — 0 5 2

Poynette 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 1 — 1 6 2

Pitchers (ip-h-r-er-so-bb) — C: Nottestad (L; 8-6-1-1-2-1); P: Lowenberg (W; 9-5-0-0-6-2).

Leading hitters — C: Downing 2x4, Freeland 1x3, Schneider 2B; P: Lowenberg HR, Wagner 1x3, Klink 2B.

