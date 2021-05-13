Landon Zorn, Jimmy Keelty and Eli Koehler opened up a message on their phones on March 25 and saw a real chance to fulfill a dream.
The text was from Fort Atkinson head boys soccer coach Kent Lovejoy, who sent out the teams the Blackhawks would have to go through to reach the state tournament in the alternate fall season.
“Loveyjoy had originally texted Jimmy, Landon and I and we all saw the brackets and thought we had a really good chance at going (to state),” Koehler said. “I don’t know how much of that actually we thought was going to happen, but we knew we had a chance.”
Going into the season, Lovejoy was under the assumption there would be no playoff. So when brackets were released for postseason play before the season started — and Fort Atkinson was put into Division 2 as a bigger school instead of playing in Division 1 as a smaller school — Lovejoy understood the opportunity at hand.
“I knew we had a really good opportunity with the team we were bringing,” Lovejoy said. “It was very exciting. To be honest, that really kicked off the season for me. When I saw that, I was mentally and emotionally super committed to getting this thing right so we could make the experience as good as it could be for the kids.”
Lovejoy and the Blackhawks made good on their opportunity, advancing to the program’s first-ever state tournament last Saturday in Lomira. Fort Atkinson beat rival Jefferson in the sectional semifinal and topped Waupun in the sectional final.
The Blackhawks were slated as the No. 4 seed in the WIAA Division 2 state alternate boys soccer tournament and will play top-seeded McFarland Saturday at Marian University in Fond du Lac.
Fort Atkinson (7-5-2) started its season 1-3-1, battling injuries and illness early on, but the Blackhawks eventually became a team that outscored its three playoff opponents a combined 11 goals.
“Our team has really grown a lot from the first game when we had players out from spring break and injuries,” said Koehler, who is a captain along with Zorn, Keelty and Scott Buchta. “Now people are starting to click and we’re getting our passing and shooting down. We’ve come a long way.”
The offense has scored 14 times the last three games combined, including a seven-goal win over Whitewater in the regional final. Zorn, Keelty and freshman Arion Dommershausen have three goals each this postseason to lead Fort.
“We’re doing a better job reading defensive lines, because they were a lot of times early in the season when we were offside,” Zorn said. “We’re crashing in a lot better.”
The defense has been just as impressive during the postseason run, allowing just one goal all three playoff games.
“Just playing with each other has really helped us know where each other are going to be, trusting each other and not letting up goals,” Buchta said, who is a defender along with Koehler.
Up next for Fort Atkinson is undefeated McFarland, who comes into the state semifinal with an 11-0-1 record. The Spartans have advanced to the Division 3 state tournament the last two seasons as the No. 1 seed, but fell in the title game both years.
“They have a pretty good reputation for boys soccer,” Buchta said. “They usually make deep playoff runs pretty regularly, but we’re going to throw that out the window. We have all the confidence in the world, we’re peaking at the right time.”
The Blackhawk defense will have the task of slowing down Zach Nichols, a Rock Valley Co-Player of the Year who has five postseason goals. But it’s the Fort Atkinson offense that might have the bigger task.
“The headline is Zach Nichols, an all-state player,” Lovejoy said. “He’s a really good player, does a wonderful job. What gets lost on their team is they’ve only allowed six goals all year. Their back four and keeper are fantastic. Watching them on film, that’s going to be a really tough nut for us to crack.”
Lovejoy credited assistant coaches Martin Mogel and Dogara Zamani for helping set up gameplans this season, and it certainly seems the Blackhawks will need a good one on Saturday when they take on the Spartans at 11 a.m. No. 2 Shorewood will take on No. 3 Notre Dame in the other state semifinal match at 2 p.m., while the championship game will be held at 7 p.m.
The Blackhawks season started out with a message — they’ll hope to deliver their own Saturday.
“It’s really big,” Zorn said. “I never thought we’d be going to state. But I’m proud of it. Just got to live in the moment.”
