JANESVILLE — Jefferson's Makenzie Hottinger finished off her fourth and final state run with a 64th-place finish at the WIAA alternate fall state cross country meet Saturday at Blackhawk Golf Course.
The Eagle senior clocked in with a time of 21 minutes, 55.9 seconds.
"What a mark Makenzie has left on our program," Jefferson head coach Megan Carstens said. "She is the epitome of a runner. She loves racing and everything that running has to offer. She put it all out there today and came away with her best time of the season. I’m proud of what she’s accomplished and the person she’s become."
Middleton junior Lauren Pansegrau cruised to the first-place finish in the girls race, clocking in at 17:07.3. Madison West junior Genevieve Nashold finished second with a far-cry time of 18:27.
Middleton won the team title with 41 points.
In the boys' race, Jefferson junior Mason Marin finished 43rd in the 76-runner field.
"Mason had to fight just to get here, qualifying as the fifth and last individual spot," Carstens said. "He made a statement today. He went out hard and was on a mission to represent his school to the best of his ability. He proved how strong he is today. All his training, all of his off season work, paid off today."
Stevens Point senior Jake Bourget won the boys' race with a time of 15:38.6. Bourget helped Stevens Point win the team crown with 32 points.
Whitewater senior Trenten Zahn finished 50th overall with a time of 17:26.5.
Zahn finishes his cross country career having competed in two state meets, as well as earning three first-team Rock Valley nods.
As a sophomore Zahn qualified for the state meet, but was denied an opportunity as a junior after an automobile accident.
"Trenten leaves the program as a strong leader, a respected opponent and a great teammate," Whitewater head coach Chad Carstens said.
Team scores (girls) — Middleton 41, Oregon 76, Madison West 79, De Pere 87, Eau Claire Memorial 108, Fond du Lac 162, Oshkosh West 165, New Glarus/Monticello 174.
Team scores (boys) — Stevens Point 32, Sun Prairie 69, Green Bay Preble 91, Middleton 95, Manitowoc Lincoln 115, Stoughton 150, New Glarus/Monticello 174, Fond du lac 196.
