The Jefferson County area has four teams and individuals from all eight schools in the eight-school Daily Union coverage area.
Throughout the week, the Daily Union has previewed the state meet for each of the individuals and each of the teams. Links to each of those stories can be found here sorted by divisions.
Division 1
Jenna Lovejoy is making her third trip in four years to the WIAA Division 1 state meet.
Division 2
For the third season in a row, Jefferson will send its boys and girls teams to state. Read about the boys returning in this link and about the girls hitting their stride in this link.
Gio Anello will represent the Whitewater Whippets after qualifying as an individual. Anello credited a year of growth and maturity for his success this season.
The Lake Mills girls will be competing against the Jefferson girls for team points at The Ridges yet again. Stacie Dressel has been pacing the L-Cats throughout the season and the Lake Mills pack has pushed itself higher and higher.
For the fifth time in the 20-year history of the Deerfield/Cambridge co-operative cross country team, a team has qualified for state. Three times those teams took 11th place. The team anticipates beating that this year, but there's no pressure as the goal this season for the senior-less lineup was to get to state.
Lakeside senior August Gresens missed out by 2.2 seconds in 2018. He got through this year and he'll be joined by freshman Abigail Minning.
Division 3
Palmyra-Eagle junior Ally Czeshinski and Johnson Creek senior Hannah Constable each will be making their third trips to the WIAA Division 3 state meet as individuals. Czeshinski fought through the pressure of being the lone-hope for the Panthers to get the whole team a trip to Kalahari. She did it though.
Constable, who orally committed to University of Minnesota, will be taking her final strides at The Ridges Golf Course.
