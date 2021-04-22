LAKE GENEVA — Jefferson sophomore Gracie Niebler and Whitewater freshman Emilia Houwers both ended their standout season by bowing out in the first round of the WIAA state girls tennis tournament Thursday in Lake Geneva.

Niebler fell to Appleton West’s Alison Olson in three sets in the first round of the tournament. Olson topped Niebler, 4-6, 6-3, 10-8.

Houwers got matched up with Middleton’s Sophia Apagov and fell in straight sets, 6-3, 6-0.

Load comments