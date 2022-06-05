LA CROSSE — Whitewater’s decorated relay sprint crew ended its season on the medal stand.
The 800 relay team of juniors Maddie Buehler and Emma Weigel, senior Olive Coburn and junior Kindyl Kilar took sixth in 1 minute, 47 seconds at the WIAA Division 2 State Track and Field Championships this weekend in La Crosse.
The Whippets edged out Grafton (1:47:30) to get on the podium. The same quartet for Whitewater finished 12th in the 400 relay (51.19).
“Maddie Buehler returned for her second race of the day, getting into the blocks to lead off the relay,” Whitewater track and field coach Matthew Green said. “She shot out of the blocks and ran a strong leadoff leg, and made a clean exchange to Weigel.
“Weigel came screaming down the home stretch in front of the roaring crowd of a full grandstand, and got the baton to Coburn early in the zone. This quick exchange saw Coburn press on the gas, and she gave it her all during her last race in a Whippet uniform. Coburn finished her leg of the relay strong, and passed the stick to a patiently waiting Kilar.
“Another smooth exchange from Olive to our anchor, and Kilar was off like a rocket with one goal in mind: bringing home a medal. With the entire fanbase of Wisconsin track and field cheering the relays on down the home stretch, Kilar brought it home and crossed the finish line in sixth place, claiming the final podium position. Their time of 1:47.00 was a hair off their best time of the season from the prelims, but it didn’t matter as their smiles on the podium said it all.”
Buehler finished 10th in the 100 in 12.94. She was also 10th in the prelims in 12.53 to grab the last berth in the final by five hundredths of a second.
“She got off to a great start and looked strong throughout in the toughest field she has faced in her career yet,” Green said. “She finished in 10th overall with a gritty effort. It was a great season for Maddie in this individual event, as she got to rub elbows with state finalists for the first time during the state final.
“Her sectional time of 12.41 pulled her to within .06 of the school record, good for second all-time in Whitewater history. Maddie’s accomplishments in the individual sprint events during the 2022 season are a lot to be proud of.”
Kilar finished 16th in the 200 (26.53).
Junior Evie Troxel tied for ninth in the pole vault, clearing 9-6 on her first try. She narrowly missed what would have been a new personal best of 10 feet.
“Of her three attempts at 10 feet, Evie had two that were very close to clearing and setting a new personal best on the biggest stage,” Green said. “With her ability to stay clean through the first two heights, she finished tied for ninth place and a smile a mile wide that is trademark Evie.”
Freshman Jack Hefty was seventh in the 3,200 in 9:27.23. Valders’ Shane Griepentrog won in 9:04.98, leading a group of seniors who occupied the top five podium spots. Hefty was seeded 10th in the event. Mauston junior Eli Boppart finished sixth in 9:25.29 to nab the final podium spot.
“In what were the best conditions for a distance event in years, Jack ran a thrilling race,” Green said. “The race strung out early as both the winner and runner-up would eventually break the state record in this event. Jack started out in 15th place at 400 meters as he knew the pace would be brisk. He stayed true to himself, controlling what he can control and made his way to 13th in two laps, 11th in three laps and ninth coming through the 1,600 in 4:47.12.
“Jack stayed locked in on his pacing as the pack he was with chased down other runners in front of them. On the penultimate lap, he pressed on the accelerator and ran a 70-second lap and from there it was all guts as he went into overdrive and passed four runners on this final lap to come screaming home in seventh place and closed in 63.1 seconds.
“Jack cut just over 20 seconds off his previous personal best from sectionals, nearly breaking the school record held by Ben Maas from 1996. Jack’s time catapulted him into the No. 3 spot all-time in the Whitewater record books in the two mile.
“It was a stunning effort, and an incredible end to a stupendous freshman season for Hefty.”
Sophomore Ethan Dugan finished 12th in the 400 in 51.74, missing out on the final by half a second. Dugan was seeded 15th in the event.
”The coaches would like to thank all the athletes, parents, fans, staff and the Whitewater community that have supported the team through this season,” Green said.
