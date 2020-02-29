MADISON — Jefferson senior Dean Neff’s riding in the second period was superb.
By an official’s account, St. Croix Central sophomore Devin Wasley’s riding in the third period was better.
Neff successfully rode Wasley out to keep the score of an individual state wrestling semifinal at 160 pounds tied
at 4-4, then chose down expecting to score an escape and take the lead in the final period.
A point was scored, and it decided the m
atch. But it was awarded to Wasley with 23 seconds on a stalling call. Neff was unable to get out the rest of the way, as Wasley won a 5-4 decision at the WIAA individual state wrestling tournament Friday at the Kohl Center in Madison.
Neff (45-2) appeared in control
early on against Wasley (44-1), scoring two takedowns in the opening period to lead 4-2. But Wasley tied the match with a single leg takedown of his own with four seconds left in the opening period, setting the stage for a riding competition that was ultimately decided up by an official. Neff worked for a reversal near the edge midway through the final period but couldn’t come up with it. He was kept flat the rest of the way, and the official slapped the mat and warned Neff before ultimately dinging him and deciding his fate rather than allowing the match to be sett
led by the wrestlers in overtime.
Wasley will face Prairie du Chien senior Traeton Saint, whom Neff defeated 12-4 in the sectional final, for the championship tonight.
“To be honest, it's really frustrating,” Jefferson co-wrestling coach Devin Weber said. “To have two stalling calls there in a tie match go against the kid on the bottom like that, when the kid on the top has a tough ride, just doesn’t make a lot of sense. Let the kids settle it on the mat.
“Dean wrestled well in that first period. The kid came in o
n a good re-attack and ended it and that put him on his toes. Obviously, hindsight is 20-20, it would have been nice to just hold him. I think Dean got excited (giving the escapes), just thinking he could get that third takedown in the first period. He probably could have stayed on top. It’s unfortunate to have it taken away like that. Both wrestlers scored on their feet. (Choosing bottom), he’s an experienced wrestler and he made the right call there. We gave him the option, down or neutral. He said down. It’s senior year and he’s had a good season and a good tournament up until that. It’s just one bad period. I just hope he comes back strong for third (place). That’s all you can do at this point. It’s still a season to be proud of, for sure.”
Jefferson junior Heine lost to defending state champion, Luxemburg-Casco senior Reece Worachek, by an 8-0 decision in the 182-pound quarterfinals. Worachek took Heine down in each of the first two periods with a single leg attack and a trip for two takedowns. He led 2-0 after one period, then scored his second takedown and added two near fall points for a 6-0 lead after two. He closed out the scoring with a third period reversal.
Neff kicked off his tournament with a 10-4 decision over Chilton/Hilbert senior Gaven Lisowe in the 160 quarterfinals during the Friday morning session.
It took a little longer than usual for Neff to hit on his moves, but he still dominated the opening period and ended it with a 6-2 lead after finishing a double leg takedown 42 seconds in, another one after giving up an escape 13 seconds later and finally a single leg takedown with nine seconds to go.
Lisowe spent the second period riding and tried to turn Neff without success. Neff padded his lead with a reversal with four seconds left and led 8-2 heading into the third. He gave Lisowe an escape after riding for 23 seconds, then countered a throw for his fourth takedown of the match with 1:20 remaining. He gave up a meaningless escape and stall point in the closing seconds.
"I didn't have any of that (throwing)," Neff said. "I'm not afraid to go upper body. This was just a stepping stone."
Heine lost his consolation bracket match to Baldwin-Woodville junior Blaine Guthrie, again by an 8-0 decision. After a scoreless first period, Guthrie took a 2-0 lead with a reversal and led 6-0 after a stalling point and three-point near fall.
After Heine chose neutral to start the third, Guthrie countered a shot attempt with a double leg takedown with 1:22 remaining to close out the scoring.
"Obviously, last night was a big high, to come out and get the pin. First match today, he ran into the returning state champ," Weber said. "Tough match, we knew that. This last one, Aaron had lost to the Monroe guy 7-5, this guy had just lost to him 3-2. His head was definitely in it, thinking it would be a good, competitive match. It was a good first period.
"The coin flip went the other way. He got away and came back with that quick takedown and got the near fall. If you are scoring near fall here at state, you are putting a big statement down for the match. It's hard to come back from that. He struggled to put anything together after that, obviously a lot of wind taken out of the sails with the near fall.
"His goal was to get here. He got his feet wet here at the Kohl Center. Obviously, those last two matches will be big motivation, much like last year, falling one match short of going to state and this year, falling one match short of making the podium will definitely motivate him moving into next year."
Heine was impressed with Worachek.
"I couldn't get any real shots in on him, either,” Heine said. "He was a real stud out there. (In the next match), once I got taken down, it took a lot out of me.
"I am hoping next year, it will help take me to the first spot. I will learn what I did wrong this year and practice it.”
Johnson Creek senior Lukas David lost both of his matches at 220 and was eliminated.
David faced Reedsville sophomore Cole Ebert in the quarterfinals and lost by fall at 5 minutes, 10 seconds. It was a tight match up until that point.
Ebert got the first takedown in the opening period, but David reversed him with 43 seconds left to make it 2-2 heading into the second period. David chose down to start the third, fought off a cradle attempt and hit a reversal for a 4-2 lead with 1:07 left in the period, but Ebert hit a Peterson Roll and got a reversal just before the buzzer to tie the match at 4-4.
Ebert chose neutral to start the third and circled behind David for a 6-4 lead 19 seconds into the period and took David to his back for the fall from there.
In the consolation bracket, David was pinned by Westby sophomore Dylan Nottestad at 4:30. Nottestad scored a takedown with three seconds left in the opening period, rode David out in the second period, then scored an escape and countered a shot by David for a 5-0 lead. He finished that takedown for the fall.
"It was a close match (against Ebert),” Johnson Creek co-wrestling coach Marcus Novak said. "He got a little behind there, down 6-4 when he got stuck. He was right there the whole time. The kid took fourth last year at 220. That's a big individual. (As for Nottestad), we knew going in we didn't like his draw in the bracket too much, but he hung in with them both. He put his heart and soul into this and did awesome. You can't take anything away from him, how far he has come since day 1. Just a great kid all around.”
David was satisfied with how he scored in the first match, despite the outcome.
"It felt really good that I got everything out of most of the things that he put me into,” David said of his first match. "I thought I had it. I couldn't do anything in neutral, couldn't get anything in neutral. If you ask my coaches, they would say I am pretty bad at wrestling tall guys (like Nottestad). I couldn't figure out how to get out."
David ended his career as a two-time state qualifier. The sport of wrestling meant a great deal to him.
"I just like how it's only you,” David said. "When you win, nobody else can put that against you. What it means to me is probably just proving you are better than somebody else, that's what I like best about it. That's the best way you can do it. (It helps for football, too). You get a little lower, you get to teach yourself how to tackle.
“The other thing , the fans, my mom and dad have always been there for me and all the coaches that I have had have been great. (Competing at the Kohl Center), It really is a great place to wrestle. There is really no other place that I would rather end up. There's really nothing like it. I have never wrestled anywhere else like it. It's been fun."
