MADISON — Jefferson junior Aaron Heine skipped the drama and scored a quick pin in his opening match at the WIAA Division 2 individual state wrestling tournament on Thursday at the Kohl Center.
Heine needed all of 24 seconds to pin North Fond du Lac/St. Mary’s Springs sophomore Lane Fritsch in a first round match at 182 pounds. He will take a 41-7 record into today’s Division 2 quarterfinals against Luxemburg-Casco senior Reece Woracheck (45-1).
“Aaron’s first time up here, lot of potential nerves,” Jefferson co-wrestling coach Devin Weber said. “You just have to keep your head on your shoulders, keep your head up, keep looking for your attacks, look what’s there. The kid from North Fond du Lac came in looking for a throw.
“Aaron’s really not a huge thrower, but the kid kind of misstepped and lost his balance a little bit and Aaron just fell into seizing the opportunity. He is a very opportunistic wrestler and got the pin. Big win, to get that first one out of the way at the state meet, no matter who you are. Now he has two more matches one way or another to get more experience at the Kohl Center. It’s exciting, for sure.”
Heine barely had time to enjoy the moment, it went by so fast, but he didn’t exactly need more time on the mat.
“Part of me, yes, but at the same time, no,” Heine said. “Originally, I just wanted to get in a double for the first takedown, but he fell right into a head throw and I took advantage of it. I felt amazing out there. I was super excited to get wrestling on the mat.”
Friend loses opener
MADISON — Whitewater sophomore Carter Friend lost in a opening-round match at 152 pounds in 8-1 fashion versus North Fond Du Lac/St. Mary’s Spring’s Andrew Forsythe.
Forsythe found a takedown with nine seconds remaining in the first period to earn a 2-0 advantage after a period of wrestling.
Forsythe got his second takedown of the match 29 seconds into the second period, but Friend got on the board soon after with an escape to get one point.
It would be the only point Friend would get in the match.
The North Fond Du Lac/St. Mary’s Spring senior added a reversal in the second period and another takedown in the third period for four more points.
Friend’s loss drops the Whippet sophomore to 35-12 on the season.
The win moved Forsythe — ranked No. 3 at 152 pounds in Division 2 — to 41-3 on the season.
He will take on Wrightstown senior Ben Durocher (45-3) in second-round action on Friday morning.
Durocher is the top-ranked wrestler in the state at 152 pounds in Division 2. The consolation bracket will resume action Friday at approximately 2:45 p.m.
