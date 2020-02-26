Thomas Witkins learned a valuable lesson at the WIAA Division 1 individual state wrestling tournament last year.
The Fort Atkinson junior 182-pounder passed that advice along to 220-pound senior Mika Gutoski, a first-time qualifier, and it’s advice that any state-caliber wrestler could and should heed.
“I told him the other day that names don’t matter anymore,” Witkins said. “Last year, I was all wrapped up with names. I wrestled against Mason Diel and he didn’t have a good record, but I was worried about him and his name and his record. I think you need to realize that everyone has a reason they are there.
“You get in your head about it. You can’t get in your head about names and records. That’s my biggest advice.”
That’s great advice and it is helpful for wrestlers, especially if they’re squaring off with a wrestler like top-ranked Division 2 160-pounder Dean Neff. The Jefferson senior has been a nightmare for most wrestlers in his brackets this season.
But the names that fill out the bracket Witkins is part of make for an intriguing set up should he make a run on Thursday and Friday. If Witkins (38-6) beats Greenfield junior Trevor Stuyvenberg, he’ll face the winner of a bout between Cedarburg senior Jacob Steidinger (31-5) and Marcus Hankins (42-6).
Hankins is the Sauk Prairie senior who defeated Witkins in the TKO title match each of the last two seasons. Hankins defeated Witkins at the Badger Conference tournament in 2019. All of those matches have been by decision, and the most recent bout ended because Witkins couldn’t get the blood rushing from his lip to coagulate fast enough.
Fort Atkinson coach Ryan Gerber would only dream of looking two matches down the road at state, but if you take the liberty to do so, the aforementioned Mason Diel of Hartland Arrowhead — who defeated Witkins in overtime last year at state and again in a match earlier this season — lurks in a potential semifinal matchup.
These are all names and records. None of that matters if you heed the advice.
Now, Neff was briefly mentioned earlier too. Neff took sixth place as a sophomore and watched as teammate Quintin Gehrmann wrestled in the title match at 106 pounds. While Neff watched that match, he was internalizing his aspirations of being on the state’s biggest stage, and outwardly expressing his intention to break the school wins record.
When Neff broke that record earlier this season, he refocused on a bigger goal — getting a state title, a feat no male wrestler has done at Jefferson. Winning a state title would add to the mantle a medal alongside his Wisconsin Wrestling Federation Greco-Roman State Championship he won at 170 pounds in May.
All those accomplishments and winning a sectional title against then-No. 1 ranked Traeton Saint of Prairie du Chien have made Neff the No. 1-ranked wrestler in the weight class going into the tournament.
Neff (44-1) is the name in his bracket that the other wrestlers will be watching.
Quick shots from Heine
It will be interesting to see how Jefferson junior Aaron Heine fares at the state meet. Heine is an explosive soccer player and the manner with which he won the 182-pound title at the Rock Valley Conference tournament was reminiscent of some of his early goals during RVC games.
Heine caught his opponent off guard and got a pin in 20 seconds. Commonly during the soccer season, Heine would score in the first five minutes before defenses appreciated his speed.
Because of his competitive, aggressive nature, Heine could knock off anybody in his bracket. Names don’t matter.
Friend, Bivens: Take four?
Whitewater sophomore Carter Friend and Beloit Turner senior Tre’veon Bivens might as well be practice partners. The two wrestlers have sparred in each of the last three weekends.
Friend lost a decision in the 152-pound RVC title match. Bivens lost in the regional title before winning the sectional against Friend and securing the first-round bye.
That puts both wrestlers on opposite ends of the bracket. In order to see a fourth rematch, it would have to be in the championship match.
Who’s that buzz saw?
Of the seven Jefferson County wrestlers at state — Jake Pronschinske is wrestling at 195 pounds for Palmyra-Eagle and Lukas David is at 220 pounds for Johnson Creek — Neff is the most feared in his own bracket. that comes with being the No. 1 seed.
In the Fort Atkinson wrestling room the practice before regionals, Gerber delivered a message to his wrestlers: “You are the buzz saw in your bracket. You are the one people are scared to wrestle.”
In other words, he was urging his Blackhawks to be the name wrestlers got caught up reading about and worrying about.
Now, how far will they take their names?
