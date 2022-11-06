PRAIRIE DU SAC -- The Jefferson/Cambridge girls swim team qualified for the state swim meet in six events, taking sixth place at the Division 2 Sauk Prairie sectional on Saturday.
Claiming the sectional championship in the 200-yard medley relay was senior Jordyn Davis, junior Zoey Rank and seniors Emma Riedl and Alex Ostopowicz with a time of one minute, 49.03 seconds. Baraboo took second in 1:49.30. J/C's time of 1:49.03 is the fastest qualifying time in the state for D2.
Davis also claimed the sectional championship in the 100-yard butterfly in :58.33 by over two and a half seconds. In the 100-yard backstroke, Davis took third, two spots higher than she was seeded, in :58.33 to qualify. Davis is now a three-time state qualifier in both events and also has the fastest qualifying time in the state for the 100 butterfly (:58.33).
Rank won the sectional championship in the 100 breaststroke in 1:05.89 by two tenths of a second. Rank also qualified in the 200-yard individual medley with a second-place finish in 2:10.68. Rank has the fastest qualifying time in the state in the 100 breaststroke and is looking to improve upon her sixth and fourth place finishes, respectively, at the last two state meets in the event. Rank's 100 breaststroke mark is the fastest qualifying time in the state for that race.
In the 200-yard freestyle relay, Ostopowicz, Rank, Riedl and Davis qualified with a third-place finish in 1:41.02. Rank, Riedl and Davis will swim on this relay at state for the third year in a row.
The EagleJays finished the event with 191 points.
Other results included Riedl finishing ninth in the 50 freestyle in :25.51 and taking 11th in the 100 freestyle in :57.23. Sophomore Ivy Stevens finished 11th in the 500 freestyle (6:17.85).
The 2022 Girls Swimming and Diving Division 2 Championships will begin at 5:30 p.m. on Friday, November 12 at Waukesha South High School.
BLACKHAWKS 10TH
Fort Atkinson's girls swim team placed 10th with 89 points to finish its season at sectionals.
Junior Rebecca Christ placed seventh in the 200 IM in 2:29.21 and took eighth in the 100 breaststroke (1:15). Senior Tess Byrnes was 12th in the 100 butterfly (1:07.30).
Team scores: Edgewood 413, Baraboo 283, Monroe/New Glarus 213, McFarland 209, Sauk Prairie 201, Jefferson/Cambridge 191, Mount Horeb 164, Stoughton 144, River Valley/Richland Center 125, Fort Atkinson 89, Lodi/Wisconsin Heights 51, Platteville/Lancaster 30, Portage 12.
