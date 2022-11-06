Whitewater reaches state in 3 events

WHITEFISH BAY -- Whitewater sophomore Makayla Bazeley qualified for state in three events from Saturday's WIAA Division 2 girls swim sectional hosted by Whitefish Bay.

Bazeley finished second in the 100-yard butterfly in :59.51 seconds and placed fourth in the 200 freestyle in 2:00.05 to punch her ticket to state in both events.

