WHITEFISH BAY -- Whitewater sophomore Makayla Bazeley qualified for state in three events from Saturday's WIAA Division 2 girls swim sectional hosted by Whitefish Bay.
Bazeley finished second in the 100-yard butterfly in :59.51 seconds and placed fourth in the 200 freestyle in 2:00.05 to punch her ticket to state in both events.
Whippets senior Grace Foucault advanced to state with a fifth place showing in the 100 backstroke (1:00.01).
Whitewater's 400 freestyle relay of Makayla Bazeley, senior Brooke Bazeley, sophomore Emerson Dunham and Foucault placed fifth in 3:57.21 to reach state.
Whitewater placed eighth at sectionals with 152 points. Foucault added an eighth place finish in the 50 freestyle (:25.41), senior Josie Treder took ninth in the 200 IM (2:41.78) and Brooke Bazeley was 10th in the 500 freestyle (5:54.88).
The 2022 Girls Swimming and Diving Division 2 Championships will begin at 5:30 p.m. on Friday, November 12 at Waukesha South High School.
Team scores: Whitefish Bay 357, New Berlin Eisenhower 273, Greendale 258, Shorewood 242, South Milwaukee 227, Whitnall 217, Wauwatosa East 190, Whitewater 152, Brown Deer/University School of Milwaukee 134, New Berlin West 64, Cudahy 57, Saint Thomas More/Saint Francis 35, Delavan-Darien 21, The Prairie School/St. Catherine's 8.
