STEVENS POINT – The Conference Realignment Task Force held a virtual meeting Wednesday to receive feedback from schools impacted by the modified realignment plans advanced for further review at the Task Force’s December meeting.
Among them are area schools in the Rock Valley and Big Eight Conferences.
The opportunity for schools affected by the modified realignment solutions to provide written feedback or appear virtually at the meeting is a new step in the conference realignment process to enhance communication and transparency. Each school appearing virtually at the meeting was afforded a maximum of three minutes to present new information to the Task Force. Schools in the same conference designated individuals to represent all schools in the conference.
In December, the Conference Realignment Task Force voted 15-0 to advance a plan that incorporates and modifies proposals received from Monroe and Delavan-Darien. The modified plan impacts the existing Badger, Big 8, Southern Lakes and Rock Valley conferences. McFarland would move to the Badger Conference from the Rock Valley Conference; Monroe moves to the Rock Valley Conference from the Badger Conference; Beloit Memorial moves to the Southern Lakes Conference from the Big 8 Conference; and Delavan-Darien moves to the Rock Valley Conference from the Southern Lakes Conference.
The Task Force also advanced a plan that combines and modifies proposals from Kingdom Prep Lutheran and Watertown Luther Prep, which impacts schools from the existing Midwest Classic and Capitol conferences. The plan, advanced by a 12-3 vote, would add Kingdom Prep Lutheran to the Midwest Classic Conference and moves Watertown Luther Prep to the Midwest Classic Conference from the Capitol Conference.
The schools that submitted written feedback or appeared virtually at the meeting today were Beloit Memorial, Clinton, Lake Country Lutheran, McFarland, Watertown Luther Prep and Waunakee. The conferences submitting written feedback or appearing virtually were the Capitol and Rock Valley.
The Conference Realignment Task Force will reconvene in person Thursday, Jan. 13 at 10 a.m. Member schools that had their realignment application not advanced by the Task Force in December may elect to appeal this decision no later than noon Monday, Jan. 10. Requests to appeal must be submitted in writing to Stephanie Hauser at shauser@wiaawi.org. A school may appeal by having a representative appear at the WIAA office or appear virtually. Each school will be provided a maximum of five minutes to present new information to the Task Force.
Any schools impacted by a proposed realignment solution may provide written feedback or appear in person or virtually Thursday, Jan. 13. Additional information and requests to appear must be emailed to Hauser at shauser@wiaawi.org by noon Monday, Jan. 10. Each school appearing virtually will be provided a maximum of three minutes to present new information to the Task Force. Schools in the same conference are asked to designate one spokesperson who will represent all schools, and time afforded to this spokesperson will be expanded to five minutes.
The Task Force will finalize and submit proposals for the March 8 Board of Control meeting following the Jan. 13 meeting.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.