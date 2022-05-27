SUN PRAIRIE -- Fort Atkinson's track and field team qualified for state in 10 events at Thursday's weather-delayed WIAA Division 1 sectional held at Sun Prairie High School.
The Blackhawks won five sectional titles, including three by the girls team which scored 60 points to edge a trio of schools for third place.
Freshman Mary Worden won the 3,200 by just under half a second in 11 minutes, 28.50 seconds. Oregon junior Dasha Vorontsov was second (11:28.95). Fort senior Chapman was seventh in 12:34.23.
Senior Adyn Theriault won the long jump by eight inches with a mark of 16 feet, 11 inches.
The 3,200 relay team of senior Laurel Miller, Chapman, Worden and senior Jada Zorn won by over 3 1/2 seconds in 9:36.06.
Zorn advanced in the 1,600, placing third in 5:17.05, a year after running at state in the 800.
The 1,600 relay team of Theriault, Miller, Worden and Zorn finished third in 4:11.97. Burlington won in 4:11.20. Theriault, Zorn and Chapman all competed on last year's state-qualifying 1,600 relay.
Fort's boys, who scored 51 points to finish eighth, were led by the senior duo of hurdler Nolan Zachgo and thrower Drew Evans, both of whom are state-bound in two events.
Zachgo won the 300 hurdles by nearly a full second in 39.94. Zachgo was second in the 110-meter high hurdles in 15.70. Waterford sophomore Carter Maffet won in 15.27.
Evans won the shot put by a foot and a half with a throw of 53 feet, 11 inches and placed second in the discus (148-4). Evans will be making return trips to state in both events. Waterford sophomore Bryce Ruland won the discus (171-0).
Sophomore Will Chapman finished second in the 200 with a personal-record time of 23.16, one hundredth behind the winner, Maffet.
Theriault just missed out on an automatic qualifier in the 100-meter dash, placing fourth in 13.10, in her bid to make back-to-back state appearances in the event. Madison La Follete sophomore Alayna West grabbed the last berth, finishing third in 12.94. Stoughton sophomore Abby Groleau won in 12.68.
The 800 relay of sophomore Maddy Kontny and juniors Kaitlyn Burke and Mallory Gasper and Theriault finished fifth in 1:51.10. Gasper was fifth in the 200 in 27.70.
Junior Trinity Wilson was sixth in the pole vault (8-9).
On the boys side, sophomore Ben Stricker was seventh in the 3,200 in a personal-record time of 10:00.14.
The 800 relay team of senior Alec Courtier, Chapman, and seniors Scott Buchta and Jacob Ashland placed sixth in 1:35.14.
The 3,200 relay of Anthony Henrichon, Owen Geiger, Ethan Larson and Aiden Worden finished seventh in 8:43.96.
The WIAA Division 1 State Track and Field Championship is Saturday, June 4, in La Crosse.
In Division 1, the top three finishers in each event automatically qualify for state. Also, non-automatic qualifiers whose performances rank among the eight best of all sectional performances in that division statewide also qualify.
Team scores - girls: Mukwonago 150, Sun Prairie 81, Fort Atkinson 60, Monona Grove 58, Stoughton 57, Oregon 52, Janesville Craig 41, Janesville Parker 36, Elkhorn 35, Lake Geneva Badger 33, Madison La Follette 30, Waterford 30, Milton 18, Burlington 13, Beloit Memorial 6, Wilmot 2.
Team scores - boys: Sun Prairie 117, Mukwonago 86, Janesville Parker 58, Lake Geneva Badger 57, Oregon 54, Elkhorn 53, Waterford 53, Fort Atkinson 51, Madison La Follette 44, Burlington 39, Monona Grove 21, Stoughton 20, Janesville Craig 17, Milton 16, Wilmot 8, Beloit Memorial 4.
