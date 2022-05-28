CAMBRIDGE — Cambridge's boys track and field team won its Division 3 sectional meet on Friday at Cambridge High School.
The Blue Jay boys scored 59 points, holding off Princeton-Green Lake (54) for the title.
Senior Trey Colts won the boys triple jump (43 feet, 7 inches) and high jump (6-2) as well as the 100 meter dash (11.16 seconds). He also teamed with fellow seniors Carter Brown, Aidan Schroeder and Sully Schliekau to win the 400 relay in 44.66.
Brown won the 200 (22.37). Senior Zach Huffman was third in the 3,200 (10:19.88).
Palmyra-Eagle’s boys 1,600 relay team of Willson Jones, junior Dylan Aren, sophomore Anton Temple and senior Dalton Metzdorf won in 3:32.68. The 800 relay team of Jones, Joseph Brown, Temple and Metzdorf took second in 1:35.53.
Johnson Creek’s girls finished ninth with 30 points. Five Bluejays qualified for state in six events.
"I’m really proud of how the kids performed, especially dealing with the rain the first day and coming back today really focused,” Johnson Creek track and field coach Paula Constable said. "We had quite a few PR‘s again and a nice crew going to state. This is the most qualifiers that we have had in recent history, maybe even in school history."
Freshman Dominique Patterson placed third in the long jump (15-5 1/2).
Senior Adrielle Patterson placed second in the 300 hurdles (48.61) and took fourth in the 100 hurdles (17.45).
"Dominique Patterson Hazel is doing well in a long jump in the last two meets,” Constable said. "The results don’t reflect what she did today but I can see her putting it together for the state meet. She has great technique and I am looking forward to seeing what she’ll do."
The 800 relay team of Adrielle Patterson, Dominique Patterson, junior Brooklyn Patterson and junior Brittany Rue placed third in 1:50.45.
"It was a good race today and the handoffs were clean,” Constable said. “We just have to clean one up I know they can run faster at state."
Junior Kylie Hehr was fourth in the discus (107-11).
"Kylie has been working hard on her technique and it’s really coming together at the end of the season,” Constable said. "She’s another kid that has put a lot of time and effort into improving and she’s seeing the results. So we’re really happy for her."
