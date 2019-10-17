Local teams learned their potential paths to the state tournament after the WIAA released the 2019 Girls Volleyball Tournament brackets Thursday.
Fort Atkinson will play as a No. 5 seed and will host No. 12 seed Westosha Central in a WIAA Division 1 regional semifinal match Thursday at 7 p.m. A Blackhawk win could set up a potential matchup with No. 4 seed and Badger South Conference foe Milton. The Blackhawks defeated the Red Hawks in a four-set match in conference play earlier in the season on Sept. 26.
Burlington is slotted as the No. 1 seed in Fort’s sectional.
Jefferson also was seeded at the No. 5 spot. The Eagles will open up WIAA Division 2 regional play by hosting No. 12 seed Columbus Tuesday at 7 p.m.
One seed better in Jefferson’s sectional is Lake Mills, who will take on No. 13 seed Beloit Turner Thursday at 7 p.m. in Lake Mills.
If Lake Mills and Fort Atkinson both win their respective regional semifinal matches, the two teams would meet up in the regional final Thursday at 7 p.m.
Staying in the same sectional, No. 2 seed Lakeside Lutheran will open regional play against No. 15 seed Clinton Tuesday at Lakeside Lutheran High School at 7 p.m. If Lakeside wins, the No. 2 team in the state at Division 2 according to the Wisconsin Volleyball Coaches Association’s poll, will take on the winner of No. 7 seed Big Foot and No. 10 seed Whitewater. The potential regional final game would take place Thursday at 7 p.m.
Platteville is the No. 1 seed in the sectional.
In a WIAA Division 3 sectional headlined by No. 1 seed Waterloo, No. 4 seed Johnson Creek will host No. 13 Palmyra-Eagle Tuesday at 7 p.m.
Staying in the same division, Deerfield (No. 8 seed) will play No. 9 seed New Glarus Tuesday at 7 p.m.
Cambridge (No. 15 seed) will take on second-seeded Wisconsin Heights in a regional semifinal match Tuesday.
Brodhead is slotted as the No. 1 seed in Deerfield and Cambridge’s sectional.
