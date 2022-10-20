Fort Atkinson senior middle blocker Brooke Christiansen (2) and junior middle blocker Shelby Gladem (1) attempt to block a shot by Janesville Parker during the third set of Thursday’s WIAA Division 1 regional semifinal at FAHS. The Blackhawks won in straight sets.
Fort Atkinson junior setter/right side hitter Andi Spies (3) attacks during the third set of Thursday's WIAA Division 1 regional semifinal versus Janesville Parker at FAHS. The Blackhawks won in three sets and Spies, who reached 1,000 career kills last week, finished with 20 kills, six aces.
Fort Atkinson junior middle blocker Shelby Gladem (1) attacks during the third set of Thursday's WIAA Division 1 regional semifinal versus Janesville Parker at FAHS. The Blackhawks won in three sets and Gladem finished with a team-high 24 assists.
The Blackhawks wasted little time distancing themselves from the Vikings and ensuring their names would move one line to the right in the playoff bracket.
The fourth-seeded Fort Atkinson girls volleyball team beat 13th-seeded Janesville Parker 25-13, 25-11, 25-12 in a WIAA Division 1 regional semifinal at FAHS on Thursday.
Fort was led on this night by junior setter/right side hitter Andi Spies, who amassed 20 kills while serving six aces. Junior middle blocker Shelby Gladem produced 24 assists and junior defensive specialist Macey Pease contributed 22 digs for the Blackhawks (17-10).
“Finding our tempo and making sure we controlled the game once the ball went over the net were keys tonight,” Fort Atkinson girls volleyball coach Liz Colver said. “We served strong, our offense ran quick with fast-moving passes, which was good to see heading into the postseason.”
Spies recorded her 1,000th career kill in the team’s regular-season finale at Baraboo on Thursday, Oct. 13. She reaches the milestone is effectively 2.5 years after COVID shortened her freshman season, which was held in the springtime.
“Andi’s had a phenomenal career for us,” Colver said. “She’s instrumental in every aspect of our team. She’s also a great leader. Getting the 1,000 mark was a great milestone for her. It shows how our team has come to play around her. With the COVID year as a freshman, that set her back. That year she had less than 200 kills. To achieve this in 2.5 years is a huge achievement for her.
“Tonight she played loose and played strong all-around, serving and setting. When we get her a ball, she does a nice job of changing up the tempo and sees the defenders well and plays off that well. She can swing fast and put it in low and slow.”
Fort hosts fifth-seeded Oregon (21-15) in Saturday’s regional final at 7 p.m.
“It’s going to take everyone putting it together,” Colver said of what is going to be needed to make a run in the postseason.
“Whenever the ball crosses the net, we have to make sure we know what we’re doing. We want to make sure our serve receive passing is allowing the setters to pass it. We’ve been working all season with that. If we can do that, we have a good shot.”
