SUN PRAIRIE—The Blackhawks were pushed to the brink of elimination quickly.
Fort showed grit and resolve but could not climb all of the way out of an 0-2 hole.
Top-seeded Kettle Moraine beat the fourth-seeded Fort Atkinson girls volleyball team in four sets in a WIAA Division 1 sectional semifinal at Sun Prairie West High School on Thursday.
The Blackhawks (18-11) built a 10-point lead in the third set en route to pulling within 2-1 after a 25-20 victory. The third set was knotted at 17-all before the Lasers (18-9) reeled off three consecutive points, winning five of the final seven points to claim a 25-19 victory.
“I’m proud we did not give up in the third set when we were down two sets,” Fort senior outside hitter Alyssa Heagney said. “We were up by so much in the third set. We really had a game-five mindset. Going into the fourth set, we did well not letting them get up by much.”
Fort was making its fifth sectional appearance since 2014. Burlington was its nemesis on the prior four occasions. This Kettle Moraine group, which went 7-1 in Classic Eight games, did not have many weak spots and were especially proficient early on at the service line and throughout with a plethora of capable hitters.
“They served us really aggressive early,” Fort Atkinson volleyball coach Liz Colver said. “They definitely had movement and float on their balls, which is something serve receive wise we have worked on but it is tough coming out of the gate. They had two outsides that did a nice job getting up and pressing our block a little bit.
“We had to shift some things around and make some adjustments to go up against bouncy outsides like that. Their libero did a great job defensively of keeping them in the game. She is super scrappy. We just had to make adjustments and try to keep the ball away from left back.”
The Blackhawks led from the get-go in the third set. Senior defensive specialist Kendall Garant’s ace made it 6-3. The lead grew to 9-3 after junior setter/right side hitter Andi Spies connected on a kill before serving an ace on the next point. Garant had a serve clip the net before falling on the Laser side for another point, upping the margin to 20-10. Heagney produced a pair of late kills as Fort closed it out.
The fourth set was close early before Kettle Moraine made a four-point run to gain a 5-2 lead. Spies then smashed home a kill, cutting the margin to 11-9. The set was tied at 14 and eventually 17 before Kettle Moraine punched its ticket in Saturday’s sectional final.
“There were definitely moments in game one and game two where we were able to see we could compete with them and outplay them,” Colver said. “It was about finding the consistency for us and building momentum off each point.
“In set three, we were able to get some big momentum swings. Brooke Christiansen put up some big blocks. Andi Spies owned the net all game long. We were able to reset after their big momentum plays and answer back. Once we did that, we were able to find our flow and push through game three.”
Christiansen, Heagney, Garant, Emily Moe and Trista Yackels graduate from a junior-laden Fort team. Heagney hopes the seniors were supportive as leaders of the program and will fondly remember last Saturday’s regional title win over Oregon.
“Winning regionals was a big moment for us,” Heagney said. “It gave us a lot of confidence going into this game. With Kettle Moraine being the No. 1 seed and us being the No. 4, we needed the confidence of coming off a big win versus Oregon.
“Playing in an environment like this was awesome. The student section was great too. The court is very nice and all of the parents were here supporting us.
“I hope we were really supportive in the leadership spot. I know sometimes seniors can be scary and sometimes come off as mean to the underclassmen on the team. I hope they see us as a supportive senior class.”
Colver is thankful to have led this group of Blackhawks and was gushing about the team’s improvement in 2022.
“I am unbelievably proud of them,” Colver said. “Words probably couldn’t explain how far we’ve come this season. Kudos to Shelby Gladem. Without her making the adjustment from being a middle hitter to a defensive player and setter for us, we look a lot different out on that court.
“Alyssa Heagney—our 5-foot-5 outside—who has never let her height be a factor when she’s been on the net has been a four-year starter for us. Defensively and offensively she has left her mark on this program. She’s going to be definitely missed. Kendall Garant came off an ACL injury far faster than any of us expected her to. She was able to give us solid serve receive in this game.
“Andi was a leader all season. She is good at finding ways to get her teammates to play around her. She owns any mistake she has and works 10 times harder to correct it on the next ball. It’s not often you are going to get her number, at least for long. I’m so proud of our team as a whole. Every single person on our team put something into this. In practices, they worked hard grinding it out and preparing for teams like this. I think we showed that tonight.”
Spies led Fort with three blocks, six aces, 24 assists and 22 kills on 31 attempts. Garant added four aces. Gladem served two aces, chipping in 19 assists along with eight kills on 12 swings. Heagney finished with a pair of aces, nine kills on 16 attempts and one block. Junior outside hitter Mikayla Cropp had five kills on 10 attempts. Junior middle blocker Sylbie Beers and senior middle blocker Brooke Christiansen totaled one block each.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.