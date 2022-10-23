Make room in the atrium at Fort Atkinson High School for another regional plaque.
The Fort Atkinson volleyball team upended Oregon 25-15, 25-12, 18-25, 25-16 in a WIAA Division 1 regional final at FAHS on Saturday to secure the program's second regional title in as many seasons.
Fourth-seeded Fort made quick work of the first two sets. So much so that the school's student section hit the fifth-seeded Panthers with what turned out to be a premature 'warm up the bus chant'.
Oregon caught wind at its sails in the third set and carried that momentum into the early stages for the fourth set. Fort started connecting down the stretch -- at one point reeling off five straight points to go ahead by nine -- and shortly thereafter were celebrating with the plaque in hand.
"I was so excited when the game ended," Fort junior setter and right side hitter Andi Spies, a Middle Tennessee State University recruit, said.
"I have been looking forward to sectionals since last year when the season was over. I was like, man, we could have beaten Burlington last year, but we will get it this year."
The Blackhawks are no stranger to the sectional stage, having now qualified five times since 2014. Fort has lost to Burlington on the previous four occasions, including in the sectional final last year and in 2016. The good news for Fort is that Burlington is not looming for sectional play this time around. Instead, Fort takes on top-seeded Kettle Moraine, which swept eighth-seeded Badger in its regional final, on Thursday at 5 p.m. at Sun Prairie West High School.
"Starting off strong every match and not letting teams get a lead will be key moving forward," said Spies, who finished with 23 kills on 25 attempts.
"Our team is playing together more lately and also connecting more."
The Panthers closed the third set with a pair of aces by senior Sara Janecek. Oregon opened the fourth set with three early aces, pulling ahead 4-1.
The Blackhawks quickly won nine points in a 10-point span to pull ahead by five on an ace by Spies, who added a pair of kills late which coupled with hitting and service errors by the Panthers allowed Fort to comfortably cruise to the finish line.
"We kind of took that anchor and put it into the last set," Spies explained. "We were like 'let's get it, let's push them down.' We have to have a lot of energy and that brings us all together."
Fort (18-10) certainly came out energized, only needing roughly 45 minutes to put Oregon (21-16) on the brink of elimination. Head coach Liz Colver was enthused with the contributions the Blackhawks got from up and down their roster.
"I am super proud of our girls," Colver said. "They worked all season to get to the point where we are peaking and putting everything together. We started off this season with a brand new setter and a veteran setter. Andi has really taken Shelby Gladem under her wing. Now you wouldn't even guess Shelby just started setting at the start of our season. For her, major kudos.
"Alyssa Heagney had her 1,000th dig versus Baraboo on Oct. 13. Tonight she was a rockstar for us defensively. Andi had multiple momentum plays you could chose from. She just sees the game like no other. She's all about getting after her opponents weaknesses.
"Kendall Garant came in strong passing for us after coming off a big injury. Macey Pease passed solid tonight. Mikayla Cropp had some major aces for us. Brooke Christiansen put up a huge block and Sylbie Beers did too on the right side. We played a deep game. It wasn't just one person. Everyone put it together. That's the best way to win a regional championship."
Fort's season included a seven-game win streak from late September to early October. Since then, the Blackhawks endured a four-game losing streak and entered the postseason having dropped five of their last seven games.
"We've been working on the mentality of when the ball crosses the net to our side we have to lock it in and play determination ball," Colver said. "We practice it all the time. We put them against different tempos of teams on the other side of the net.
"Being able to control our tempo when that ball crosses the net is the most successful thing for us. When we are able to take ownership of the ball and dominate the game like that we can set ourselves from our opponents, which we did tonight."
Heagney and Spies finished with nine digs apiece and Pease contributed six digs. Heagney added eight kills on 13 attempts and Cropp finished with seven kills. Gladem, who tallied four kills and a pair of aces, led the team with 19 assists. Spies also registered 18 assists and five aces. Gladem, Christiansen and Spies each recorded a block.
Fort knows the road ahead, which starts with facing a 17-9 Kettle Moraine team that went 7-1 in Classic Eight play with the lone blemish coming to perennial power Oconomowoc, will not be easy. With meaningful sectional experience under their belts from a season ago and the hard work of the last 11 weeks, Fort is prepared and eager to see what lies ahead.
"It's going to come down to our serve receive and being able to put balls up to our setters," Colver said of keys to advancing in the sectional round.
"We have a great offense. We can run fast-paced plays. Always making sure we are moving on defense, focusing on getting the ball inside the 10-foot line and letting our setters run the game will be key."
