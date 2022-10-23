Lakeside Lutheran senior middle Marissa Duddeck (13) records a kill past the outstretched block of McFarland freshman middle hitter Kayla Landerud (15) during the first set of Saturday's WIAA Division 2 regional final at LLHS.
LAKE MILLS -- Two volleyball behemoth's collided with the right to extend their seasons into the sectional round.
Third-seeded McFarland charged ahead early and held off second-seeded Lakeside Lutheran in a WIAA Division 2 regional final at LLHS on Saturday.
The eighth-ranked Spartans, who avenged an early-season three-set loss to the Warriors, took control of the first set from the get-go and won, 25-15. Lakeside fought tooth and nail in the second set before falling, 26-24. The Warriors hung tough and won the third set 25-22 before dropping the fourth set 25-19 and finishing their season, which included a co-Capitol North Conference title, 28-12.
"Tonight was a real battle," Lakeside Lutheran volleyball coach Jenny Krauklis said. "McFarland came out strong from the start. They have such a tall block, which gave us a little trouble since it took away some of the shots we normally are able to make.
"But I was proud of how our girls really battled tonight and adjusted some things on the fly in order to keep scoring points. We had our shot to take set two, but unfortunately we just couldn't capitalize on a few minor things at the end to clinch that set. But with their backs against the wall, I was so happy to see them step it up and fight for that third set. It shows the resilience my girls have."
Senior middle Marissa Duddeck led the Warriors with 12 kills and sophomore outside hitter Ella Schuetz added 11 kills. Sophomore outside hitter Aubrey Wilke served four aces and junior defensive specialist Ellie Winkelman totaled three aces. Junior middle Olivia Ibeling led the team with 2.5 blocks, senior defensive specialist Cheyenne Johnson dug out 14 shots and senior setter Olivia Bartels put up 37 assists.
Lakeside says goodbye to its five-player senior class, which also includes senior middle Marissa Duddeck and senior right side hitter Jenna Shadoski.
"When a season comes to an end, it is always hard," Krauklis said. "This year was especially hard because this team was a joy to be around every day. They had fun together, were so willing to learn and just worked hard every day.
"It's hard to know that we won't be together in that gym on Monday, but how thankful we are to have had the opportunity. I leave my five seniors knowing their resilience, their strength, their leadership, their work ethic and their joy will lead them to so many great things in their future."
These sides are no stranger to getting acquainted in the postseason. McFarland (34-5) won a five-set thriller in the sectional finals in 2019 and a regional title in 2013 while Lakeside earned a victory in 2016. The Warriors have been to state three times since 2016, including a state title in 2017, while the Spartans are in search of four straight state tournament berths. That quest continues in Thursday's sectional semifinal versus top-seeded Edgewood, which beat fourth-seeded Whitewater in four sets to reach sectionals.
