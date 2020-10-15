Lakeside Lutheran earned a No. 1 seed in the volleyball brackets released by the WIAA this week.
The Warriors (3-3) are a top seed in Division 2 and begin play against No. 4 seed Brookfield Academy on Thursday, Oct. 22. The winner of Lakeside-Brookfield will play the winner of Lake Mills (7-12) and Watertown Luther Prep (5-5).
The L-Cats (No. 3 seed) will take on the Phoenix (No. 2 seed) on Thursday at Luther Prep.
Watertown Luther Prep has defeated Lake Mills twice this season, 3-1 and 3-2.
The Daily Union's two other local teams competing in volleyball this fall will face off on Thursday.
Johnson Creek was selected as No. 2 seed and will play Trailways South member and No. 3 seed Palmyra-Eagle in the Division 3 bracket. The winner of the Bluejays-Panthers would take on No. 1 seed Waterloo or No. 4 seed Williams Bay on Saturday, Oct. 24.
Waterloo advanced to the WIAA Division 3 state semifinals last year.
Johnson Creek (7-2) has beaten Palmyra-Eagle (1-12) two times this season, once 3-0 and the other match 3-1.
