Carter Friend has competed at the Kohl Center in Madison and he has won a match at the WIAA State Individual Wrestling Tournament.
But he has yet to do both at the same time.
The Whitewater senior made his first state tournament appearance at the Kohl Center his sophomore year, when he lost his first match and was eliminated. Just two weeks later, the COVID-19 pandemic hit and sporting events around the state were cancelled for the remainder of the 2019-20 school year.
Pandemic restrictions remained in place in Dane County during Friend’s junior year, forcing the Division 2 state tournament to be held at Adams-Friendship High School. Friend won two matches there and earned a fourth place medal.
“It was different,” Friend said. “It puts into perspective how the state tournament is like any other tournament, but it felt like a sectional. My sophomore year, I walked into the Kohl Center, and I let it get to me. I think it will help this year. It’s just another tournament.”
Friend earned his third trip to state when he won his first sectional title last Saturday in Richland Center. As a sectional champion, he earned a first round bye for tonight’s Division 2 preliminary round. He will face the winner of Delavan-Darien’s Owen Chelminiak and Winneconne’s Nate Jechort’s Thursday night match in a 160-pound quarterfinal under the bright lights of the Kohl Center on Friday afternoon.
“I’m pretty excited to get back to the Kohl Center,” Friend said. “It’s cool to be back there. That taste of being there again will be pretty awesome.”
Friend (39-5) has been a dominant force in his final high school season, with his only losses coming to highly ranked or out-of-state wrestlers.
“The season has been pretty good,” Friend said. “My only (regular season) losses were when I bumped up to 170. (I lost twice to) Evansville’s Owen Heiser (51-0), who is pretty good and I lost to a couple Illinois kids.
“I lost (to Chelminiak) in the regional, but I beat that guy in the sectional and that was awesome.”
Whitewater coach John Schimming expects Chelminiak to win his first match, which would set up a rubber match with Friend. They might even see each other twice if they face off in a third or fifth place match on Saturday.
Traditionally, the two area rivals would have been placed on opposite sides of the bracket. This year marks the first time the WIAA has seeded wrestlers at the tournament, which led to both ranked wrestlers being on a potentially swift collision course.
“It sucks about the seed thing,” Friend said. “I’m fourth and he’s fifth. He gets to wrestle a worse kid and then we’ll probably see each other.”
Like most wrestlers who took up the sport in grade school and stuck it out, Friend has developed into a dynamic wrestler on his feet and on the mat.
“My confidence is better when I step on the mat,” Friend said. “I feel like this is the best conditioned I’ve ever been right now. I feel all aspects have improved. I started in kindergarten. It’s been a long time coming. It’s crazy how it all comes down to this one last tournament.”
Friend is considering wrestling in college. Coaches at the next level have reached out to him.
Regardless, he has enjoyed individual and team success during his final year of high school wrestling.
“This year, this is the best team I’ve ever had,” Friend said. “It’s cool being with my senior friends. There are only three or four of us, but we got the whole team to rally behind us. We won the regionals. We hadn’t done that yet. We were second at conference. We came up a little short, but it was still a fun year. Our only loss was to Evansville. Otherwise, we were undefeated in duals.”
