Gracyn Heine

Fort Atkinson junior Gracyn Heine pins Muskego sophomore Killian Kiernan at 2:53 in a prelim at 165 pounds in the Individual Girls State Wrestling Tournament at the Kohl Center in Madison on Thursday. Heine earned a fifth-place medal at state, finishing with a 4-2 record overall. 

 Kaylen Logan

MADISON -- Before the season started, Fort Atkinson wrestling coach Chris Winkelman thought Gracyn Heine had what it took to qualify for the state tournament and fare well when she got there.

Heine, a junior, proved his intuitions to be spot on.

Load comments