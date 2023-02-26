MADISON -- Before the season started, Fort Atkinson wrestling coach Chris Winkelman thought Gracyn Heine had what it took to qualify for the state tournament and fare well when she got there.
Heine, a junior, proved his intuitions to be spot on.
Heine earned a fifth-place medal at 165 pounds in the WIAA Girls Individual Wrestling State Tournament at the Kohl Center this weekend.
"I talked with Gracyn during the offseason and I knew she grew up wresting and loved the sport," Winkelman said. "With women's wrestling becoming so big and her having so much knowledge from her older brother in the program, I knew she was going to be a good fit and I told her she had a good opportunity to make state and be the first Fort female ever to reach state.
"She also had a chance to be a pioneer for not just Fort but the rest of the state too. I have to give her all the credit for her success this weekend."
Heine (19-6) wrestled six times -- two times apiece on Thursday, Friday and Saturday, and posted a 4-2 record. She pinned Muskego's Killian Kiernan at 2:53 in the prelims before losing by fall at 0:37 to Antigo's Alexandra Hofrichter in the quarterfinals.
In the consolation quarterfinals on Friday, Heine stuck Suring/Gillett junior Shylah Hisey at 3:31. Heine then guaranteed herself two matches Saturday by winning a 6-1 decision over Viroqua's Madi Zube.
On Championship Saturday, Heine was pinned in 0:54 versus Sun Prairie's Sophia Bassino to land in the fifth-place match, where she won by tiebreaker 6-3 in the second overtime period against Chilton/Hilbert's Samantha Meyer.
"Gracyn worked so hard all season and it paid dividends for her," Winkelman said. "The fifth-place match versus Meyer was back and forth. Gracyn wrestled her twice during the season and won once and lost once.
"When it went into the overtime periods, it came down to heart. Both girls were absolutely gassed. Gracyn dug deep, grabbed ahold and ran with it."
The state meet is a different beast than any other event on the calendar. Heine impressed Winkleman with her mental toughness and progression as the tournament wore on.
"Gracyn matured a lot," Winkelman said. "She was nervous going into it as any kid would be at that stage. Gracyn progressed through the tournament, she kept her wits about herself and made good progression mentally.
"She made some mistakes early on and corrected those mistakes if it came about in another match. She was mentally tough the entire tournament."
Fort senior Aiden Worden lost a 7-3 decision to Middleton's Bryce Falk in the 170-pound prelims on Thursday. He departs Fort Atkinson as a 100-match winner and was a terrific role model for the Blackhawks' younger wrestlers.
"Middleton's side did their homework a little bit better for that match," Winkelman said. "Every time Aiden shot and did some of the things he likes to do, they had an answer for it.
"Aiden was emotional afterwards because it was the last time he would step on the mat in his high school career. He was always such a good teammate. Aiden was back the next day supporting Gracyn."
Also in girls competition on Friday, Johnson Creek senior Abigail Moreno (4-3) won her first consolation match at 165 pounds by a 6-4 decision over Green Bay West/East/Southwest's Deziree Mixon, then lost her second consolation match to Chilton/Hilbert's Samantha Meyer (27-5) by a 4-1 decision.
At 114, Whitewater junior Lauren Buehler (16-7) lost her first consolation match by fall at 0:25 to Neenah's Kylee Kurszewski.
"Both young ladies who defeated Lauren made the top six, with one placing third and the other sixth, so at least Lauren knows she went toe to toe with two of the top six students at her weight class in the state," Whitewater wrestling coach John Schimming said. "Lauren is a junior, so this was a valuable experience for her as she enters the offseason."
