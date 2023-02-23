Fort Atkinson junior Gracyn Heine pins Muskego sophomore Killian Kiernan at 2:53 in a prelim at 165 pounds in the Individual Girls State Wrestling Tournament at the Kohl Center in Madison on Thursday. Heine lost in the quarterfinals and now wrestles on Friday in the consolation quarterfinals at 10 a.m.
Fort Atkinson senior Aiden Worden wrestles Middleton junior Bryce Falk in a Division 1 prelim at 170 pounds in the Individual State Wrestling Tournament at the Kohl Center on Thursday. Worden lost a 7-3 decision and ends his season 41-7.
Fort Atkinson junior Gracyn Heine pins Muskego sophomore Killian Kiernan at 2:53 in a prelim at 165 pounds in the Individual Girls State Wrestling Tournament at the Kohl Center in Madison on Thursday. Heine lost in the quarterfinals and now wrestles on Friday in the consolation quarterfinals at 10 a.m.
Kaylen Logan
Fort Atkinson senior Aiden Worden wrestles Middleton junior Bryce Falk in a Division 1 prelim at 170 pounds in the Individual State Wrestling Tournament at the Kohl Center on Thursday. Worden lost a 7-3 decision and ends his season 41-7.
MADISON — Fort Atkinson junior Gracyn Heine won in the preliminary round before losing in the quarterfinals at 165 pounds in the WIAA Individual Girls State Wrestling Tournament at the Kohl Center on Thursday.
Heine won by fall at 2:53 versus Muskego sophomore Killian Kiernan (22-5) in her first match. Heine then was pinned at 0:37 by top-seeded Antigo senior Alexandra Hofrichter (17-0) in the quarterfinals.
Heine, who is 16-5, wrestles today at 10 a.m. in the consolation quarterfinals against Suring/Gillett junior Shylah Hisey (1-11).
Jefferson senior Rebecca Wolfe (13-10) lost in the prelims at 165 by fall at 2:36 to Viroqua junior Madi Zube. Wolfe was eliminated when Zube was pinned at 5:15 by Fenimore junior Rachel Schauer in the quarters.
Johnson Creek senior Abigail Moreno lost at 165 by fall to Sun Prairie’s Sophia Bassino at 0:28 in the prelims. Since Bassino won her quarterfinal match, Moreno (3-2) wrestles senior Deziree Mixon from the Green Bay West Co-Op today at 10 a.m.
Whitewater junior Lauren Buehler won by fall at 3:47 in the prelims over Independence senior Cora Sonsalla (9-1) at 114. Buehler then lost by fall at 0:24 to Milton freshman Madi Peach (15-1) in the quarters.
Buehler wrestles Neenah freshman Kylee Kurszewski in the consolation quarterfinals today at 10 a.m.
On the boys side, Fort senior Aiden Worden lost his D1 preliminary match at 170 pounds by decision 7-3 to Middleton junior Bryce Falk. Falk (43-10) then lost in the quarterfinals by injury default at 2:00 to top-seeded — and top-ranked — Germantown senior Ethan Riddle (50-2), who is a University of Minnesota recruit.
Falk’s loss eliminated Worden, who finishes the season 41-7.
Whitewater senior Aaron Porras lost by fall at 1:21 to Kiel senior Connor Faust (48-8) in a D2 prelim at 160 pounds.
Porras finishes the season 35-11.
Cambridge sophomore Clayton Stenjem lost a 7-6 decision to Pardeeville senior Jackson Preston (43-11) in a D3 prelim at 113 pounds.
Stenjem finishes the season 40-14.
Lake Mills freshman Owen Burling (37-9), a sectional champion in D2 at 170, will wrestle Prairie du Chien senior Brogan Brewer (44-9) in today’s quarterfinals at roughly 11:15 a.m.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.