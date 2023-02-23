MADISON — Fort Atkinson junior Gracyn Heine won in the preliminary round before losing in the quarterfinals at 165 pounds in the WIAA Individual Girls State Wrestling Tournament at the Kohl Center on Thursday.

Heine won by fall at 2:53 versus Muskego sophomore Killian Kiernan (22-5) in her first match. Heine then was pinned at 0:37 by top-seeded Antigo senior Alexandra Hofrichter (17-0) in the quarterfinals.

