Owen Burling
Lake Mills freshman Owen Burling hits a fireman's carry for a takedown against Luck/Fredric/Grantsburg/Siren junior Lucas D'Jock in a consolation match at 170 pounds at the WIAA State Individual Wrestling Tournament on Friday at the Kohl Center in Madison. Burling lost an 8-5 decision and ended the season with a 37-11 record.

 Kevin Wilson

MADISON — Lake Mills freshman Owen Burling's first round bye heading into the WIAA State Individual Wrestling Tournament proved to be a blessing and a curse.

Burling sat in the stands on opening night, then lost two competitive matches at 170 pounds on Friday at the Kohl Center. The top four seed he received guaranteed him two matches, but it also left the first time state qualifier chomping at the bit.

