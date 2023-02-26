Lake Mills freshman Owen Burling hits a fireman's carry for a takedown against Luck/Fredric/Grantsburg/Siren junior Lucas D'Jock in a consolation match at 170 pounds at the WIAA State Individual Wrestling Tournament on Friday at the Kohl Center in Madison. Burling lost an 8-5 decision and ended the season with a 37-11 record.
MADISON — Lake Mills freshman Owen Burling's first round bye heading into the WIAA State Individual Wrestling Tournament proved to be a blessing and a curse.
Burling sat in the stands on opening night, then lost two competitive matches at 170 pounds on Friday at the Kohl Center. The top four seed he received guaranteed him two matches, but it also left the first time state qualifier chomping at the bit.
"It kind of sucked (watching the first day)," Burling said.
Burling (37-11) drew a first round bye and faced Prairie du Chien senior Brogan Brewer (45-10) in the quarterfinals. The match was close for a while before Brewer pulled away for a 10-1 major decision. Burling missed a couple of scoring opportunities near the edge of the mat in a scoreless period, then got reversed to his back in the second period and spent the rest of the match chasing points in vain against a wrestler who was coming off an opening night win the day before.
"That's the hard part about getting that first round bye sometimes," Lake Mills wrestling coach Tim Braund said. "It would be nice to have that match last night to get some of the cobwebs out. We get here about 8:30 a.m. and then his first match is at 1 p.m. It's a whole different environment to get used to. He's a freshman. He got here. He improved a lot in that last match."
In the consolation round, Burling lost an 8-5 decision to Luck/Fredric/Grantsburg/Siren junior Lucas D'Jock (45-10).
D'Jock scored the first takedown, but Burling escaped and scored a takedown for a 3-2 lead.
He scored another takedown on a fireman's carry in the second period and led 5-3. D'Jock swung the match his way when he hit a shoulder roll for a match-tying reversal in the final three seconds of the second period. D'Jock scored the final three points in the third period with an escape with 1:33 left and a takedown off a counter move with 20 seconds to go.
"The first guy was strong," Burling said. "He was a senior. It kind of sucked (watching the first day). The next one was a tough match. Not much to say about that one, but it was definitely fun wrestling here. That was my goal this year, was to make it here."
Very few wrestlers make a splash in the upper weights as a freshman. Burling did that in a big way.
"He was the only freshman in the bracket," Braund said. "There was one sophomore, but the rest were juniors and seniors. That's what he's competed with all year. The sky's the limit with Owen. He's put in the work. I am proud of him for getting here. We'll build on this for next year."
Burling learned a lot in his first year of high school wrestling and will apply those lessons going forward.
"My new goal is to place at state now," Burling said. "I need to get better on the bottom. Transitioning from youth wrestling, the bottom in high school is harder. My mental game with these seniors and some of these older kids, it's just a whole new switch going into high school."
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.