MADISON — As good as his offense has been, Whitewater senior Carter Friend’s defense provided the opening he needed to win the final match of his high school career.
Trailing 1-0 to Tomahawk’s Mason Evans in the second period of the 160-pound third place match at the WIAA State Individual Wrestling Tournament, Friend countered a hard shot from Evans and scored the go-ahead takedown with 11 seconds left. He padded the lead with a quick escape in the third period, then countered another shot attempt in the closing seconds of the match for a 5-2 victory.
The win on Saturday afternoon allowed Friend (42-6) to improve upon a fourth place showing at state last season, when the Division 2 state tournament was held at Adams-Friendship High School.
“It feels great in the last match of my career to go out with a win,” Friend said. “I didn’t make finals, but I wrestled back and got third. I improved from last year. That’s all I can ask for.”
Friend won his first sectional title the previous weekend in Richland Center when he avenged a regional final loss to Delavan-Darien’s Owen Chelminiak. The two squared off again in a state quarterfinal on Friday morning. Friend took the rubber match between the two with a 5-2 decision.
He took a 2-0 lead with a first period takedown. Chelminiak tied the match with escapes in each of the first two periods, but Friend took him down a second time late in the second period, then padded the lead with a third period escape to cap the scoring. Both times, Friend scored off his signature move.
“I was shooting high crotches,” Friend said. “They were working pretty well.”
Whitewater wrestling coach John Schimming was impressed with how Friend handled that critical first match.
“He was able to make a couple of adjustments and was able to hit what he wanted to in that match,” Schimming said. “That mentally was probably the toughest match because when you see a guy three times in three weeks, that’s tough.”
The win sent Friend into the state semifinals on Friday night. He lost to the eventual champion, Kewaskum’s Braeden Scoles (54-0) by a 19-6 major decision. But he bounced back with two victories in the placement bracket on Saturday.
“It’s tough to come off a loss against a ranked kid in the country and I thought he wrestled really well against him,” Schimming said. “Carter got a takedown on him, and almost got another.”
In the consolation semifinal, Friend pulled out a 4-2 decision over Bloomer/Colfax’s Bowen Rothbauer (44-6) in Sudden Victory-1.
Once again, Friend scored the winning takedown with his favorite Hi-C move.
“We were both really good wrestlers,” Friend said. “We were both trying to work our stuff. I just found a way to get to it in OT.”
The win sent Friend into the third place match against Evans, who ended Chelminiak’s season with a 9-3 decision in a consolation bracket match on Friday.
After a scoreless first period, Evans (42-7) won the toss and chose down and scored the escape in just five seconds. He was good enough to fight off Friend’s high crotch attempts, but Friend fought off several shots as well and finally countered a particularly hard shot with time winding down in the period.
“He came up and was kind of shocked that I stopped it and I fired off a shot right away and got my two,” Friend said. “That was pretty big in the match.”
Schimming couldn’t have been more pleased with Friend’s final day at his final state tournament.
“He had a great day,” Schimming said. “He had two really hard matches and they were strong students. He said his arms are tired, but he wrestled really well today.”
Friend entered high school wrestling having won a youth state title, then gradually built himself to succeed at the next level and become a three-time state qualifier and two-time state medalist.
“He just missed out on sectionals as a freshman,” Schimming said. “He still remembers that match as a freshman in regionals. He learned a lot from it in what to do in winning. He mentioned that. Then to be here three times and to come home with three medals … that’s the first one I have coached to win two medals.”
Schimming also praised senior Mason DePorter, who lost by fall to Lodi’s Wyatt Ripp in the first round at 220 pounds.
“Mason wrestled a great match,” Schimming said. “He hit a firemen’s and got up 4-0 and then his legs just gave out. But he wrestled really hard against a guy who ended up making the finals.”
Both wrestlers got to go out wrestling at the Kohl Center, the prestigious site for this tournament since the late 1990s. The only exception came last year, when the state tournament’s three divisions were held at three different high schools due to COVID-19 restrictions.
“It felt awesome,” Friend said. “It’s great to be here. I hate weighing in all three days, but I love the atmosphere being in this building and I am glad it was here this year. I wouldn’t want it any other way.”
