UW-Whitewater’s women’s basketball team was picked to finish in third place in the Wisconsin Intercollegiate Athletic Conference standings in October.
That was before the Warhawks lost all-conference junior guard Emily Schumacher.
And yet UW-W exceeded all expectations, going 15-1 in league play to win the WIAC regular-season title.
The Warhawks were rewarded for their season with all-conference accolades this week.
Senior guard Becky Raeder (13.2 points, 2.6 assists per game) and junior center Johanna Taylor (8.7 ppg, 6.8 rebounds per game) were each named first-team all-WIAC. Freshman Aleah Grundahl (9.8 ppg, 5.1 rpg) was honorable mention and the newcomer of the year. And Keri Carollo earned coach of the year honors for the fourth time.
Oshkosh’s Leah Porath won league player of the year honors.
La Crosse senior Delaney Schoenenberger, a Janesville Craig High graduate, was named honorable mention and a member of the all-defensive team.
The Warhawks open NCAA Division III Tournament play Friday when they host a first-round game against Redlands (California).
Ards named to men’s first team
UW-Whitewater junior Equan Ards was named first-team all-WIAC in men’s basketball Wednesday.
Ards, a transfer from Iowa Lakes Community College, led the WIAC in scoring at 21.2 points per game on 50% shooting. He also averaged 5.8 rebounds and 1.56 steals per game.
UW-Whitewater finished the season with a 7-18 overall record and went 2-12 in the WIAC.
All-WIAC women’s basketball
FIRST TEAM
Dani Craig, sr., G, La Crosse; Maiah Domask, jr., W, Platteville; Amber Fabeck, sr., F, Stout; Anna Graaskamp, sr., F, Eau Claire; Taylor Greenheck, jr., G, Stevens Point; Hallee Hoeppner, sr., G, Eau Claire; Leah Porath, jr., G, Oshkosh; Becky Raeder, sr., G, Whitewater; Johanna Taylor, jr., C, Whitewater; Shannan Watkins, sr., G, Stout.
HONORABLE MENTION
Nikki Arneson, jr., F, Oshkosh; Amber Baehman, so., G, Stevens Point; Olivia Campbell, sr., W, Oshkosh; Emma Gamoke, so., G, Oshkosh; Aleah Grundahl, fr., f, Whitewater; Morgan Horstman, sr., G, Platteville; Ava Kramer, jr., G, La Crosse; Crystal Pearson, sr., F, River Falls; Delaney Schoenenberger, sr., G, La Crosse.
ALL-DEFENSIVE TEAM
Olivia Campbell, sr., W, Oshkosh; Yssa Sto. Domingo, so., G, Whitewater; Delaney Schoenenberger, sr., G, La Crosse; Johanna Taylor, jr., C, Whitewater; Shannan Watkins, sr., G, Stout.
Player of the year—Leah Porath, Oshkosh.
Newcomer of the year—Aleah Grundahl, Whitewater.
Coach of the year—Keri Carollo, Whitewater.
Judy Kruckman Scholar-Athlete—Hallee Hoeppner, Eau Claire.
All-WIAC men’s basketball
FIRST TEAM
Ethan Anderson, so., G, La Crosse; Equan Ards, jr., W, Whitewater; Ethan Bublitz, sr., G, Stevens Point; Julian Jackson, sr., F, River Falls; Jack Flynn, sr., C, Oshkosh; Adam Fravert, sr., F, Oshkosh; Terek Nesheim, sr., F, La Crosse; Cole Rebedeaux, sr., G, Eau Claire; Quentin Shields, jr., G, Platteville; Carter Voelker, sr., G, Platteville.
HONORABLE MENTION
Levi Borchert, fr., F, Oshkosh; Carter Brooks, jr., F, Eau Clarie; Jon Ciriacks, jr., F, Stout; Wyatt Cook, jr., F, La Crosse; Blake Ehrke, sr., F, Stevens Point; Cam Kuepers, jr., G, Eau Claire; Garrett Nelson, jr., G, Stevens Point; Spencer Page, so., F, Eau Claire; Brandon Spray, sr., F, Stevens Point; Jack Stensgard, jr., G, River Falls; Justin Stovall, jr., F, Platteville; Kyle Tuma, so., F, Platteville.
ALL-DEFENSIVE TEAM
Adam Fravert, sr., F, Oshkosh; Luke Norcia, sr., G, La Crosse; Quentin Shields, jr., G, Platteville; Justin Stovall, jr., F, Platteville; Blake Wacholz, sr., G, Eau Claire.
Co-players of the year—Adam Fravert, Oshkosh, and Carter Voelker, Platteville.
Newcomer of the year—Levi Borchert, Oshkosh.
Coach of the year—Jeff Gard, Oshkosh.
Max Sparger Scholar-Athlete—Matthew Keller, River Falls.
