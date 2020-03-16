WHITEWATER — The WIAC officially released a statement declaring the spring sports season canceled and practices postponed indefinitely Monday afternoon.
The impact doesn't end with baseball and softball, which still had WIAC games on the schedule despite NCAA tournaments being canceled. The impact extends to the UW-Whitewater golf team, which had qualified for the NCAA tournament to be played in May.
The impact also extends to the UW-Whitewater football team that holds spring practices in April. Those are postponed indefinitely.
"Ultimately, it's indefinite so we just have to see what time brings," UW-Whitewater football coach Kevin Bullis said. "A week from today, things could change positive or negative. We'll have to wait and see."
The Center for Disease Control advised waiting eight weeks before having groups of more than 50 people congregating. Eight weeks extends to May 11. As for now, it's a holding pattern for football the rest of UW-Whitewater athletics.
The WIAC news release also indefinitely postponed in-person recruiting efforts.
Promptly after the WIAC news release, UW-Whitewater released a statement of its own including comments from UW-Whitewater interim athletic director Ryan Callahan: “Our department is taking the covid-19 situation very seriously, and we as leaders decided that the health and well-being of those in our campus community comes first,” Callahan said. “We encourage our student-athletes, coaches and support staff to be safe in the coming months.”
“My heart breaks for all of our student-athletes, especially our seniors from fall and winter sports who were not able to close their careers competing for championships, and all our spring teams who are unable to play out their traditional seasons and qualify for individual and team championship events.”
