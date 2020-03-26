Lake Mills junior forward Charlie Bender was named to the all-state boys basketball team by The Associated Press.
Bender averaged 15.3 points per game along with 6 rebounds, 4.1 assists and 1.6 blocks, shooting over 50 percent from the field and 35 percent from 3.
“I thought for him to get it as a junior was impressive,” said Lake Mills boys basketball coach Steve Hicklin about Bender’s WBCA all-state selection. “We’ve had guys make it as a senior. Aside from Turner Moen, he’s the first non-senior. When you look up and down that list you don’t see a lot of juniors. Another thing Charlie can look back on with some pride to have accomplished this season.”
Bender scored a career-high 34 points in the team’s 68-61 victory at Edgewood on Jan. 4.
The L-Cats went 21-4 with a 9-1 league record and won the Capitol North.
2019-20 ASSOCIATED PRESS BOYS BASKETBALL ALL-STATE TEAM
Player of the Year — Johnny Davis, La Crosse Central
Coach of the Year — Jerry Petitgoue, Cuba City
First team: Patrick Baldwin, jr., Sussex Hamilton (unanimous); Johnny Davis, sr., La Crosse Central (unanimous); Carter Gilmore, sr., Hartland Arrowhead; Tyrese Hunter, jr., Racine St. Catherine’s; Jacob Ognacevic, sr., Sheboygan Lutheran.
Second team: Dalton Banks, sr., Eau Claire North; David Joplin, Jr., Brookfield Central; Max Klesmit, sr., Neenah; Isaiah Stewart, sr., Madison La Follette; AJ Vukovich, sr., East Troy.
Third team: Jake Buchanan, sr., Kimberly; Jordan Davis, sr., La Crosse Central; Alex Huibregtse, sr., Grafton; Keonte Jones, sr., Madison East; Preston Ruedinger, jr., Oshkosh Lourdes.
Fourth team: Cole Booth, sr., Plymouth; Brayden Dailey, jr., Cuba City; Mason Dorn, jr., Seymour; Kobe Johnson, jr., Glendale Nicolet; Kamari McGee, jr., Racine St. Catherine’s.
Honorable mention: Alex Antetokounmpo, sr., Whitefish Bay Dominican; Carson Arenz, sr., Onalaska; Grant Beirne, sr., Gale-Ettrick-Trempealeau; Charlie Bender, jr., Lake Mills; Caden Boser, sr., Eau Claire Memorial; Michael Casper, Sr., Merrill; Aidan Clarey, sr., Brookfield Academy; John Bunks, sr., Appleton Xavier; Ryan Claflin, sr., Southern Door; Cole Crubel, sr., River Ridge; Mason Dopirak, jr., Manitowoc Lincoln; Ben Emler, sr., Columbus; Will Fuhrmann, sr., Reedsburg; Logan Geissler, sr., Bay Port; Derek Gray, sr., Madison La Follette; Reed Gunnink, sr., Laconia; Cade Hall, Sr., Mauston; Darius Hannah, sr., Milwaukee Academy of Science; Luke Healy, jr., Hudson; Sam Haese, jr., Wrightstown; Adam Hobson, sr., Stoughton; Logan Jedwabny, sr., Kaukauna; Jordan Johnson, jr., Elkhorn; Zac Johnson, jr., River Falls; Matthew Kissner, Sr., Pittsville; Mason Kramer, sr., Prairie du Chien; Gabe Krueger, Sr., Wausau East; Carter Lancaster, jr., Darlington; Grant Manke, sr., Bangor; Cade Meyer, jr., Monroe; Quinton Murrell, jr., Milwaukee King; Parker Nielsen, sr., Prescott; Brady Olson, sr., Cuba City; Peyton Rogers-Schmidt, sr., Chippewa Falls; Cameron Palesse, jr., Waukesha West; Brandin Podziemski, jr., St. John’s Northwestern Military Academy; Colin Schaefer, sr., Sun Prairie; Donovan Schwartz, sr., Winnebago Lutheran Academy; Tyrell Stuttley, sr., Onalaska; Kaleim Taylor, sr., Milwaukee Academy of Science; Karter Thomas, sr., Oshkosh West; JaKobe Thompson, jr., Racine Case; Terrance Thompson, sr., La Crosse Central; Casey Verhagen, so., Sheboygan Lutheran; Caleb Williams, Sr., Wild Rose.
