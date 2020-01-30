The one-on-one basketball games in the backyard between John and Kurt Aufderhaar tell you everything you need to know about why John Aufderhaar is a Blackhawk Hall of Fame member.
“We’d play 1 on 1 with a light up on the house in the dark with gloves on,” John said. “(Kurt) would be out there scraping off the ice, making sure there was a spot to play. We did it not because we were training, we did it because we loved the game.”
Aufderhaar, a 1973 graduate, won three MVP awards in his time at Fort Atkinson High School and was the 1973 Post 166 Athlete of the Year. To recognize his accomplishments, he will be inducted into the Blackhawk Wall of Fame in a three-person Class of 2020 on Friday night before the Fort Atkinson boys basketball team plays Madison Edgewood at 7:15 p.m.
Stannard, John Aufderhaar and Roger Rumppe will be inducted during a ceremony that will take place in the auditorium at 6:30 p.m. They also will be recognized prior to the starting lineups of the boys basketball game.
“We didn’t really practice and train — we just played,” John Aufderhaar said. “Scott Angus … was a good friend of mine. We were fortunate enough to play with the really old kids. Everyone played football and everyone played basketball. As young kids, you learn a lot from the older ones. By the time we got to freshman football, we already knew a lot of the fundamentals that we needed.”
Whether that be in football or basketball, play prepared them to compete.
In the 1972-73 season, Aufderhaar was a guard on one of the better basketball teams in the tenure of Don Gruber, who was a charter member of the Wall of Fame. Fort Atkinson won the Badger Conference for the first time since 1956-57.
The Blackhawks made it to sectional semifinals before losing to a Jefferson team that they had beaten by 20 twice during the regular season, according to Aufderhaar.
“It’s tough to beat a team three times,” said Aufderhaar, “and I’m sure there were other reasons they beat us that night; but we were lucky to play for Don. He was a spectacular coach.
“He’s one of the greatest coaches the city ever saw. We played a match-up zone before anyone knew what that was. Half the time people thought we were playing man-to-man. The last game of the regular season, we beat Monona Grove 98-45 and won the Badger Conference championship.”
Aufderhaar was an MVP his senior year as a football player in 1972 and as a tennis player in 1972 and 1973. He teamed up with Kurt to win the doubles title in 1972. It was the kicking game that sent Aufderhaar to play for the Wisconsin Badgers for two years.
The story that drew the biggest laugh from Aufderhaar was a story about a kick off to open a game against rival Jefferson. He said when the official brought him the ball, he realized it was flat. Though the game was set to begin on his kick, he asked the official to replace it with a more inflated ball.
“The (Jefferson) crowd went crazy,” he recalled. “They were yelling at me, ‘The ball wasn’t good enough for you?’ and they were booing. That was great.”
Though Aufderhaar said hearing the roar of a crowd after completing a touchdown pass in a football game was the best feeling in his high school career, he said he was most successful on the tennis court — he also played tennis for the Badgers.
Preparation for Aufderhaar to be a Wisconsin tennis player and kicker was built before he got to high school. He credited the late Lloyd Knoepfel with training him as a tennis player.
“Lloyd taught me how to play when I was very young. I owe a lot to him,” Aufderhaar said. “He was always in the background and was a coach for me when I was a teenager. We lived close to the tennis courts and my father, Doctor (Henry) Aufderhaar and Doctor (James) Russell and they played in the City Tournament and we got started playing because of them.
“I was fortunate to be introduced to a lot of sports by my parents. They taught us to ski, they taught us to try things and compete.”
