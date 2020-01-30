Roger Rumppe coached his fair share of standout swimmers in Fort Atkinson.
In 25 years as the Blackhawks boys swim coach, Rumppe guided over 65 swimmers to state, four individuals to state championships and a pair of relay teams to state titles.
“Obviously those are the highlights of my career,” Rumppe said. “Those awards are more for those boys. Of course, I’m immensely proud of them for the work they put in to achieve those goals. But, I’m just as proud as the boy who came in and was afraid to put his head underwater and his last meet he drops three or four seconds.”
It’s that type of coaching that will help land Rumppe on the Blackhawk Wall of Fame on Friday night at Fort Atkinson High School.
“He always liked coaching everybody whether they were an upper-level varsity simmer or a lower-level kid,” said Evan Hill, one of Rumppe’s state champions and current boys swim coach at Fort Atkinson. “He just always wanted to make sure we were pushing ourselves to be the best, to be the best athlete we could be.”
In his quarter century of coaching at Fort Atkinson, Rumppe led the Blackhawks to eight sectional titles, eight conference championships and six conference relay championships.
While Rumppe is proud of the program he built — which he called a work in progress when he took over in 1990 — it’s the relationships he built over the years that are most meaningful.
“He just really cared and was able to connect with all of his swimmers,” Hill said.
“The way he was able to connect to the athletes and then to keep those relationships throughout the years was something I thought was really cool.”
“These long term-relationships that I have with some of these swimmers, whether it’s seeing them at the alumni meet, going to their weddings, seeing their babies for the first time, it just means the world to me,” Rumppe said.
While Rumppe had a distinguished coaching career, he also found success in the classroom. Rumppe, who still teaches chemistry at Fort Atkinson, won the Wildermuth Award in 2011, which is given to a School District of Fort Atkinson employee for exemplary work in the area of education.
“I think it goes back to connecting with the kids,” said Hill, a 2011 graduate who had Rumpee as a teacher at Fort Atkinson.
Rumppe was also named Teacher of the Year by The Signal.
When Hill took over for Rumppe in 2015, part of Hill’s job was building upon the foundation Rumppe built in his 25 years with the program.
In 2019, the Blackhawks had a state champion in senior Jeremiah Mansavage and also sent a relay to state.
“It’s pretty awesome that I got to take over, especially since I was an athlete there and one of his swimmers,” Hill said. “I try to keep it as close to the experience that I got because I enjoyed every second of it.
“I do put my own twists on things, but it was just a very well done program year after year.”
Rumppe, along with John Aufderhaar and Dennis Stannard, will be inducted into Blackhawk Wall of Fame Friday in the Fort Atkinson High School auditorium at 6:30 p.m.
“I popped in there (wall of fame) the other day and just kind of stood there and looked at all the names,” Rumppe said. “It’s a pretty amazing thing for me because I went to school in Fort Atkinson. I look up there at those names and some of them I went to school with and think, yeah, those people were amazing athletes. Then I look at some of the coaches and I remember going and watching them do their thing.
“It really means a lot to me. It’s really touching and humbling my name is going to be up there with all of those people.”
