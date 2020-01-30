In 1962, the Green Bay Packers played a basketball game in Fort Atkinson, the Harlem Globetrotters took on the Honolulu Surfriders in Fort Atkinson High School and Fort Atkinson senior Denny Stannard won his second consecutive Badger Conference scoring crown.
Stannard finished his career with 998 points and was a charter member of the Fort Atkinson cross country team, but it was his contributions as a baseball player that he was most proud of in his career with the then-Cardinals (Fort Atkinson changed its mascot from Blackhawks to Cardinals in 1966).
Stannard was named MVP of the boys basketball team in 1962 and first-team all-conference, was a four-year letter-winner in baseball and named VFW Post 166 Athlete of the Year in 1962. He will be inducted in a three-person Class of 2020 for the Blackhawks Wall of Fame on Friday night before the current Fort Atkinson boys basketball team takes on Madison Edgewood.
Stannard, John Aufderhaar and Roger Rumppe will be inducted during a ceremony that will take place in the auditorium at 6:30 p.m. The trio will be recognized prior to the starting lineups of the boys basketball game.
“If you’re coming up as an athlete, from a kid on, you enjoy competition,” Stannard said. “I enjoyed little league, pony league, legion, so on and so forth. That’s why parents want their kids in athletics: You’re playing a disciplined activity instead of messing around on the streets.
“I was lucky to play for some great coaches at Fort Atkinson and was lucky to play with great teammates. I can’t emphasize enough the amount of great teammates I have. All these years later, these teammates are still my good friends.”
One of those friends was Dave Bienfang, who already is a member of the Wall of Fame. Stannard graduated one year before Bienfang, but they were members of the cross country team, a 1-2 guard combination on the basketball team, and key contributors for the baseball team.
“Dennis was a great hitter; he had speed and an excellent center fielder,” said Bienfang, who was a left-handed ace for the three-time conference champions from 1961-63. “He was absolutely a complete player.”
Stannard went on to play for UW-La Crosse where he won rookie of the year as a sophomore with a .404 batting average. He played baseball and basketball for the Eagles starting three years for the basketball team.
As for their contributions to the cross country teams, both Stannard and Bienfang produced a good-natured laugh in completely separate conversations.
“Don Piper started the team and the guys who weren’t out for football were told they needed to run cross country,” Stannard said. “They needed some numbers with the new cross country team, so Dave Bienfang and I did it.
“We had fun. I don’t know where we finished that first year, but it was the start.”
Stannard agreed that his greatest contribution to the cross country team might have been that he was present. As Bienfang remembered it, they needed to join the cross country team to ensure they’d have access to the gymnasium to play basketball after cross country practice.
After all, it was basketball and baseball that Bienfang and Stannard excelled in.
Stannard and the Cardinals enjoyed a fair amount of success in his years at Fort Atkinson High School. The Cardinals won the Badger Conference crown in baseball his junior and senior years and also competed with the best basketball teams in “the loop,” as it was referred to in the Daily Union. Fort Atkinson opened the 61-62 season with a 9-2 record, but had a 1-5 slide before finishing the season with a 12-8 record. The Cardinals went from contending for a top spot in the league to middle of the pack with one “lack-luster” stretch, as the Daily Union described it.
Stannard, who was listed as a 6-foot guard, didn’t recall the losses on the latter half of the season and he had a good reason for it.
“I think you block out the negatives as you get older,” Stannard said. “You don’t need to remember those. There are so many good things you can remember and that’s what you should do.”
He did recall a few years after high school realizing that he finished his career finding out that he completed his career with 998 points. Two points short of the 1,000 milestone.
“I was within a basket of 1,000 points,” Stannard said. “I don’t know how many players actually made it over 1,000. I was right up there. All these years later, you think, gosh, it was just two more points?”
Luckily, those two points didn’t keep him from becoming a Wall of Famer.
