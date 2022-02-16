OSHKOSH -- A fourth-quarter collapse Wednesday will send the nationally seventh-ranked UW-Whitewater women’s basketball team into the Wisconsin Intercollegiate Athletic Conference with a loss.
UW-Oshkosh went on a 23-11 scoring run in the fourth quarter to take a 60-57 victory over the Warhawks in the regular-season finale for both teams.
Whitewater (22-3, 12-2 WIAC) still holds the No. 1 seeding in the WIAC tournament, which begins Friday. The Warhawks hold a double bye in the eight-team tournament and will play in a semifinal on Feb. 23 at home.
The winner advances to the championship game on Feb. 25, with that winner earning the league’s automatic berth in the NCAA Division III national tournament.
Oshkosh (18-5, 7-4) earned its 16th consecutive home victory and avenged a 67-63 overtime loss to the Warhawks in January.
The Titans took their first lead at 52-51 with 3 minutes, 46 seconds left, and took the lead for keeps at 56-54 with 1:49 to play.
The Warhawks got 12 points from Aleah Grundahl and 11 from Veronica Kieres, but shot just 13-for-40 (32.5%) from the field after the first quarter, including 3-for-14 (21.4%) from 3-point range.
Johanna Taylor had seven rebounds, six points and four assists for the Warhawks.
Oshkosh got 16 points from Nikki Arneson, 14 points from both Leah Porath and Jenna Jorgensen, and 10 rebounds from Kennedy Osterman.
