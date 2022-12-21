UW-W women go 2-0 in California
University of Wisconsin-Whitewater women’s basketball head coach Keri Carollo, a California native, recorded her 400th win Wednesday as the Warhawks defeated Minnesota-Morris 82-45 at Kaiser Permanente Arena in Santa Cruz.

In her 21st season with UW-Whitewater, Carollo already holds the most wins in program history. Leading up to the 400-win milestone, Carollo has led the Warhawks to four Final Four appearances including a pair of national runners-up and two third-place finishes, the most by a coach in Wisconsin Intercollegiate Athletic Conference history. UW-Whitewater has made the NCAA Division III tournament 13 of the last 14 seasons and she has recorded 20 or more wins nine times.

