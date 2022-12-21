University of Wisconsin-Whitewater women’s basketball head coach Keri Carollo, a California native, recorded her 400th win Wednesday as the Warhawks defeated Minnesota-Morris 82-45 at Kaiser Permanente Arena in Santa Cruz.
In her 21st season with UW-Whitewater, Carollo already holds the most wins in program history. Leading up to the 400-win milestone, Carollo has led the Warhawks to four Final Four appearances including a pair of national runners-up and two third-place finishes, the most by a coach in Wisconsin Intercollegiate Athletic Conference history. UW-Whitewater has made the NCAA Division III tournament 13 of the last 14 seasons and she has recorded 20 or more wins nine times.
Carollo has coached nine All-Americans, a Women’s Basketball Coaches Association Division III All-Star, a WIAC Judy Kruckman Scholar Athlete and over 60 to all-conference honors. She has garnered Division III National Coach of the Year accolades along with 12 total coach of the year awards including conference, regional and national honors.
The Warhawks were rolling from the opening tip Wednesday. Minnesota-Morris scored the opening bucket but UW-Whitewater rattled off 14 of the next 15. By the end of the first, UWW widened the gap to 25-10.
UW-Whitewater dropped in the first six of the second quarter to take a 21-point lead. That advantage eventually swelled to 27 by halftime. The Warhawks cruised the rest of the way outscoring their opponent 20-12 in the third and 18-16 in the fourth leading to the final.
The Warhawks turned defense into offense once again outscoring their opponent 37-21 in points off turnovers.
All 19 Warhawks saw action in the milestone-reaching contest with 11 entering the scoring column. Aleah Grundahl led all players with 16 points on 6-10 from the floor. Kacie Carollo added 12.
Yssa Sto. Domingo dished out eight assists while Abi Baumgartner hauled in 10 boards and registered four steals in the contest.
UW-Whitewater wrapped up their winter trip in California with a 2-0 record and will return to Whitewater for their next game on Dec. 30.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.