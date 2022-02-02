WHITEWATER — Rebekah Schumacher sank an inside jump shot with 6 seconds to play Wednesday night, completing a fourth-quarter comeback that gave the eighth-ranked UW-Whitewater women’s basketball team a 56-54 victory over UW-La Crosse.
The Warhawks (19-2 overall, 9-1 Wisconsin Intercollegiate Athletic Conference) trailed 51-45 with 5 minutes, 46 seconds to play against the Eagles (12-8, 4-5).
A 3-pointer from Kacie Carollo, a layup by Johanna Taylor and a pair of free throws by Aleah Grundahl drew the Warhawks within one point, but a 3-point basket by La Crosse’s Carly Coulthart with 3:52 remaining made it 54-50.
However, that was La Crosse’s final score of the night, as the Warhawks closed the game with a 6-0 scoring run. Aleah Grundahl hit two free throws with 1:58 left and then tied it with a layup at the 38-second mark to set up Schumacher’s winning basket.
Carollo, a guard from Whitewater High School, went 4-for-4 from 3-point range and led the Warhawks with 14 points. Guard Veronica Kieres added 12 and forward Aleah Grundahl had 10. Johanna Taylor totaled nine points and team-high totals of 11 rebounds, four assists, five blocks and three steals.
Carollo and Schumacher, who totaled seven points, both are products of Whitewater High School.
Emma Gamoke was the only La Crosse player to score in double figures, getting 21 points and going 7-for-9 from 3-point range.
The Warhawks return to action Saturday with a 3 p.m. game at UW-River Falls.
WARHAWKS 56, EAGLES 54
UW-LA CROSSE (12-8, 4-5)
Gamoke 7-14 0-0 21, Coulthart 2-7 0-0 6, Schumann 2-6 0-0 4, Higgins 0-7 0-0 0, Steiner 0-3 0-0 0, Fitzgerald 3-6 2-2 9, Meeker 1-2 1-2 4, Ritchie 1-2 2-2 4, Milne 1-4 0-0 3, Cote 1-2 0-0 3, Dienberg 0-2 0-0 0, Warmsley 0-1 0-0 0, Gilles 0-4 0-0 0. Totals 18-60 5-6 54.
UW-WHITEWATER (19-2, 9-1)
Kieres 5-8 2-4 12, Grundahl 3-7 4-4 10, Taylor 4-9 1-2 9, Schumacher 3-7 0-0 7, Trautsch 0-6 0-0 0, Carollo 5-9 0-0 14, Belschner 1-1 0-0 2, Oomens 1-1 0-0 2, Santo Domingo 0-2 0-0 0. Totals 22-50 7-10 56.
La Crosse;10;21;13;10;—;54
Whitewater;15;16;12;13;—;56
3-point goals—La Crosse 13-24 (Gamoke 7-9, Coulthart 2-6, Fitzgerald 1-2, Meeker 1-1, Milne 1-1, Cote 1-2, Schumann 0-1, Steiner 0-1, Gilles 0-1), Whitewater 5-12 (Carollo 4-4, Schumacher 1-3, Trautsch 0-3, Santo Domingo 0-2). Rebounds—La Crosse 41 (Higgins 6), Whitewater 29 (Taylor 11). Total fouls—La Crosse 15, Whitewater 13. Assists—La Crosse 15 (Schumann 3, Higgins 3), Whitewater 13 (Taylor 4). Turnovers—La Crosse 15, Whitewater 12. Blocks—La Crosse 3, Whitewater 8 (Taylor 5). Steals—La Crosse 5 (Gamoke 4), Whitewater 10 (Kieres 3, Taylor 3).
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.