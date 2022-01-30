WHITEWATER — A sizzling start and balanced scoring meant for a fun and leisurely Sunday afternoon for the UW-Whitewater women’s basketball team.
The nationally ninth-ranked Warhawks poured in 34 points in the first quarter for a 22-point lead and coasted the rest of the way to a 99-49 victory over Lake Forest in nonconference play.
All five of Whitewater’s scorers totaled between nine and 13 points as 19 Whitewater players saw at least 4 minutes, 43 seconds of action in the runaway victory.
Forward Aleah Grundahl and guard Veronica Kieres scored 13 points each, guard Maggie Trautsch added 11 points and center Johanna Taylor totaled 10 points and eight rebounds for the Warhawks. Rebekah Schumacher added nine points on three 3-point baskets.
Whitewater scored 43 points off turnovers and 62 points in the paint, opening leads of 50-25 at halftime and 76-40 after three quarters. The Warhawks enjoyed a 49-27 rebound advantage and forced 34 Lake Forest turnovers.
Lake Forest’s leading scorer was forward Annie Lally with eight points.
The Warhawks return to action at 7 p.m. Wednesday with a home game against UW-La Crosse. Whitewater holds an 8-1 record in WIAC play, good for a two-game lead in the loss column over UW-Eau Claire and UW-Stout.
WARHAWKS 99, FORESTERS 49
Lake Forest 12 13 15 9 — 49
Whitewater 34 16 26 23 — 99
LAKE FOREST (5-12)
Lally 4-7 0-1 8, Schoenlein 3-5 0-0 6, Edwards 2-6 0-0 5, DoBrodt 3-3 0-0 7, Neher 1-3 4-5 6, Johnson 3-7 0-0 6, Noles 1-4 0-0 2, Davidson 1-4 0-0 2, Dunford 1-4 0-0 3, Pulaski 1-3 1-2 3, Newport 0-2 0-0 0, Frixen 0-1 1-2 1. Totals 20-48 6-10 49.
UW-WHITEWATER (18-2)
Grundahl 6-7 1-1 13, Taylor 3-5 4-5 10, Trautsch 3-10 4-4 11, Schumacher 3-11 0-0 9, Kieres 6-8 1-2 13, Santo Domingo 0-2 0-0 0, Carollo 2-5 0-0 5, Oomens 1-3 1-2 3, Belschner 3-7 0-0 6, Voelker 1-2 0-0 2, Schauer 3-4 1-2 8, Baumgartner 1-2 3-4 5, Oloffson 2-4 0-1 4, Guthrie 1-2 0-0 2, Adams 1-2 2-4 4, Alexander 0-1 0-0 0, Frick 0-1 0-0 0, Roquet 2-2 0-0 4, Zuege 0-1 0-0 0. Totals 38-79 17-25 99.
3-point goals—Lake Forest 3-9 (Edwards 1-1, DoBrodt 1-1, Dunford 1-2, Lally 0-2, Schoenlein 0-1, Johnson 0-1, Newport 0-1), Whitewater 6-17 (Schumacher 3-7, Trautsch 1-3, Carollo 1-4, Schauer 1-1, Guthrie 0-1, Frick 0-1). Rebounds—Lake Forest 5-22-27 (Schoenlein 6), Whitewater 24-25-49 (Taylor 8). Total fouls—Lake Forest 21, Whitewater 16. Assists—Lake Forest 11, Whitewater 17 (Santo Domingo 5). Turnovers—Lake Forest 34, Whitewater 17. Steals—Lake Forest 10, Whitewater 17 (Trautsch 3, Santo Domingo 3). Blocks—Lake Forest 1, Whitewater 4.
