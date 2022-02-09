WHITEWATER — It’s a clinch.
The nationally seventh-ranked UW-Whitewater women’s basketball team clinched at least a tie for its third Wisconsin Intercollegiate Athletic Conference title in the last five years Wednesday night, taking a 56-35 victory over UW-Platteville.
The Warhawks opened a 32-16 halftime lead, finished with 21 steals and forced 28 Platteville turnovers.
The victory gave Whitewater a 21-2 overall record and 11-1 mark in WIAC play. That’s good for a two-game lead over UW-Stout with two regular-season games remaining. The Warhawks can clinch the outright title in a 3 p.m. Saturday home game against Stout.
Aleah Grundahl led the Warhawks with 13 points, seven rebounds (six on the offensive side) and four assists. Guard Kacie Carollo, a Whitewater High School product, added 10 points and Maggie Trautsch had five assists and six rebounds.
Platteville (9-13, 2-10) got 12 points from Allison Heckert, and no other Pioneers player scored more than five points.
A basket by Abby Belschner and two free throws from Carollo helped Whitewater open a 20-6 lead late in the first quarter. In the second quarter, 3-pointers by Carollo and Grundahl and a free throw from Veronica Kieres made it 32-14 just before halftime.
The Warhawks’ lead grew to 44-19 midway through the third quarter on layups by Courtney Oomens and Johanna Taylor. Whitewater’s lead never dipped below 17 points the rest of the way.
WARHAWKS 56, PIONEERS 35
UW-PLATTEVILLE (9-13, 2-10)
Heckert 4-5 3-3 12, Gilbert 2-5 1-2 5, Nelson 2-12 0-0 4, Domask 1-6 1-2 3, Stewart 0-2 0-0 0, Mueller 1-6 3-4 5, Baierl 1-3 0-0 2, Kling 1-4 0-2 2, Apostolou 1-4 0-0 2, Nelson 0-1 0-0 0. Totals 13-48 8-13 35.
UW-WHITEWATER (21-2, 11-1)
Grundahl 6-22 0-1 13, Schumacher 4-8 0-0 9, Taylor 4-9 0-0 8, Trautsch 1-8 1-2 3, Kieres 1-3 1-2 3, Carollo 3-10 2-2 10, Belschner 2-3 0-0 4, Oomens 2-5 0-0 4, Baumgartner 1-2 0-0 2, Santo Domingo 0-4 0-0 0, Schauer 0-2 0-0 0. Totals 24-76 4-7 56.
UW-Platteville 8 8 8 11 — 35
UW-Whitewater 20 12 14 10 — 56
3-point goals—Platteville 1-13 (Heckert 1-1, Nelson 0-3, Stewart 0-2, Mueller 0-2, Apostolou 0-2, Domask 0-1, Baierl 0-1, Kling 0-1), Whitewater 4-13 (Carollo 2-5, Grundahl 1-3, Schumacher 1-3, Santo Domingo 0-2). Rebounds—Platteville 8-35-43 (Domask 16), Whitewater 20-28-48 (Grundahl 7, Trautsch 6). Total fouls—Platteville 8, Whitewater 17. Fouled out—Belschner. Assists—Platteville 4, Whitewater 17 (Grundahl 4). Turnovers—Platteville 28, Whitewater 13. Blocks—Platteville 4, Whitewater 4. Steals—Platteville 6, Whitewater 21 (Trautsch 5).
