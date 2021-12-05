MENOMONIE -- Whitewater High School product Kacie Carollo recorded her first career double-double Saturday to lead the nationally third-ranked UW-Whitewater women’s basketball team to a 58-53 victory at UW-Stout in Wisconsin Intercollegiate Athletic Conference play.
Carollo, a 5-foot-9 freshman guard, totaled 10 points and a team-high 12 rebounds as the Warhawks (8-0 overall, 2-0 WIAC) overcame their lightest output of the regular season by making all eight of their free throws over the game’s final 63 seconds.
Whitewater held Stout (3-4, 1-1) to 37.3% shooting from the field and forced 23 turnovers. The Warhawks were perect on 12 free throws but shot only 30.8% from the field.
Sophomore Maggie Trautsch led the Warhawks in scoring with 11 points and junior Aleah Grundahl added 10.
Whitewater used a 9-1 run to take a 26-23 halftime lead, but Stout chipped the lead to two points entering the fourth quarter and took a 48-47 lead with 3 minutes, 1 second to play. Trautsch hit a 3-point basket, only to have Stout tie the game at 50-50 with 2:08 left.
Whitewater finished the game with an 8-3 run, with all the points coming on free throws.
The Warhawks are off until they travel to Daytona Beach, Fla., to meet Alfred (New York) at 3 p.m. Dec. 19 and Centre (Kentucky) at 1 p.m. Dec. 20.
