The Fort Atkinson wrestling program's 11th annual Terry Kramer Open attracted a loaded field and a bevy of state-ranked wrestlers as the event made its return on Saturday at FAHS after being not held in 2021 due to the pandemic.
"We take a lot of pride in it," Fort Atkinson wrestling coach Ryan Gerber said of the event. "Unfortunately, we didn't do it last year. Schools view this tournament with high regard. With where it is on the schedule two weeks before conference meets, it's a great tuneup for programs against high-level competition. We had numerous complements from coaches on how it ran, including that it was done before 4 p.m. The tournament is something the athletic department as a whole and athletic director Steve Mahoney take pride in it.
"There's a pride in running a first-class event with growing respect as a top-notch tournament in the state. A lot of things this season are feeling closer to normal again. Hosting this event was another box to check off in that regard."
The Blackhawks scored 189.5 points to place 11th as a team. Iowa-Grant/Highland (390.5) edged Prairie du Chien (375.5) for the team title.
Fort junior Aiden Worden lost his opening match to defending state champion Braedon Scoles of Kewaskum at 160 pounds before earning four straight victories, including three by fall, to finish third. Worden pinned Iowa-Grant/Highland's Colton Cutts in 2 minutes, 54 seconds in the third-place match.
Eli Burhans (220) went 3-2, winning twice via pins, and finished fourth, losing by fall in 1:42 to Sauk Prairie's Jack Tarnutzer in the third-place match.
Aidan Leurquin (195) went 2-3 and took sixth while Louden Goutcher (145) went 3-2 to place seventh.
"We had some good individual performances," Gerber said. "Aiden Worden ran into Braedon Scoles of Kewaskum again. Eli Burhans put together a good weekend on the heels of a good weekend last week. He's coming on for us. Aidan Leurquin put himself into the fifth-place match and wrestled well."
Noah Horwath (126), Ethan Bilau (132) and Jacob Ashland (138) each posted 2-3 records. Vincent Healy (152) and Triston Hanson (170) both went 1-3 and Robert Wildenauer (126) and Geo Miguel (285) each went 1-4.
"We knew it was going to be a stiff tournament competition wise," Gerber said. "We felt some guys made mistakes and that was costly for them. Their day resulted in a way they didn't expect. That is something we have to correct going toward the Badger Conference tournament, regionals and sectionals."
Team scores: Iowa-Grant/Highland 390.5; Prairie du Chien 375.5; Slinger 260; Waterford 259; Lomira 238.5; East Troy 237; Mineral Point 236; Pewaukee 233; Kenosha Tremper 209; Janesville Craig 198.5; Fort Atkinson 189.5; Sauk Prairie 181.5; Sun Prairie 170; Kewaskum 161; Kiel 122.5; Edgerton 114; West Allis Hale 98.
FRIDAY'S RESULT
Fort Atkinson's wrestling team defeated Monona Grove/McFarland 39-33 in a Badger Conference dual at FAHS on Friday.
After the teams traded two forfeits each, the Blackhawks' Robert Wildeanauer, a sophomore at 132 pounds, lost a 5-4 decision to Joel Karls.
Fort then won the next four matches, including a 4-1 decision by senior Jacob Ashland (138) over Blare Wood and pin victories by junior Louden Goutcher (145), senior Vincent Healy (152) and junior Aiden Worden (160). Senior Aidan Leurquin (195) won via fall for the Blackhawks' other points.
"Monona Grove/McFarland coach Karl Voeck wrestled at UW-W and they are getting better and have improved during his tenure," Gerber said. "It's a team to watch in the future. My message to the kids was 'guys if we don't take them seriously and come ready to fight, they are going to punch us in the mouth and it won't end pretty for us.' Our guys were ready.
"Robert Wildenauer in a losing effort wrestled well and gave himself a chance to win. Jacob Ashland stayed hot and scored a 4-1 victory. Louden Goutcher got a fall in 1:18 at 145. That will help his confidence.
"One of the more exciting matches was Ryan Acosta at 182 went right down to the wire. We were fortunate to get the team victory and are happy about that. In some of the matches we ended up losing, we had a chance to win. It's a small mistake here or there. At this point in the season, we are looking to clean those things up so we can have success."
The Blackhawks host Stoughton this Friday on Senior Night.
FORT ATKINSON 39, MONONA GROVE/MCFARLAND 33
*106: Austin Nickels (MG/M) received forfeit
113: Josh Strasburg (FORT) received forfeit
120: Noah Horwath (FORT) received forfeit
126: Jaden Denman (MG/M) received forfeit
132: Joel Karls (MG/M) dec. over Robert Wildenauer (FORT) 5-4
138: Jacob Ashland (FORT) dec. over Blare Wood (MG/M) 4-1
145: Louden Goutcher (FORT) pinned Andrew Maly (MG/M) in 1:18
152: Vincent Healy (FORT) pinned Cade Rux (MG/M) in 4:45
160: Aiden Worden (FORT) pinned Cooper Cornish (MG/M) in 1:07
170: Luke Rux (MG/M) pinned Dylan Sciame (FORT) in 1:00
182: Brandon Dyer-Ysaguirre (MG/M) dec. over Ryan Acosta (FORT) 10-6
195: Aidan Leurquin (FORT) pinned Jacob Bonjour (MG/M) in 4:34
220: Guenther Switzer (MG/M) pinned Eli Burhans (FORT) in 1:49
285: Brevid Roth (MG/M) dec. over Gio Miguel (FORT) 5-2
