OAKFIELD — Fort Atkinson’s wrestling team took fourth with 158 points at Saturday’s 12-team Oakfield Invitational.
Aidan Leurquin (182 pounds) went 4-1 with one pin and beat Oakfield’s Noah Holzman by decision, 10-8, in the third-place match.
Bryce Volla (113) went 3-0 with three pins, Noah Horwath (120) went 1-1 with one pin, Robert Wildenauer (126) went 3-2 with three pins, placing fifth.
Ethan Bilau (132) took fifth, finishing 2-2 with a pin. Ryan Acosta (160) went 5-0 and Eli Burhans (220) went 2-3 with two pins, finishing sixth.
The Blackhawks compete at the Badger Conference tournament hosted by Beaver Dam this Saturday.
Team scores: Oostburg 308.5, Ozaukee 189, Green Bay West co-op 182.5, Fort Atkinson 158, Appleton Xavier 133, Fond du Lac 116.5, Pardeeville 113.5, Dodgeland 99, New Holstein 79.5, Living Word Lutheran 56.5, Reedsville 52, Oakfield 16.
FRIDAY’S RESULT
Stoughton defeated the Fort Atkinson wrestling team 61-18 in a Badger Conference dual at FAHS on Senior Night Friday.
The Vikings won seven of the 10 matches wrestled and received four forfeits.
For the Blackhawks, Bryce Volla (113 pounds) pinned Joey Schenck in 1 minute, 44 seconds. Fort’s Louden Goutcher (145) won by fall against Cael Steinmetz in 1:49 and Aiden Worden (160) won by fall in 1:01 over Jose Gomez.
STOUGHTON 61, FORT ATKINSON 18
106: Gabe Schneider (STOU) received forfeit
113: Bryce Volla (FORT) pinned Joey Schenck (STOU) in 1:44
120: Ramsey Winton (STOU) received forfeit
126: Chance Suddeth (STOU) pinned Robert Wildenauer (FORT) in 2:36
132: Will Hollister (STOU) received forfeit
138: Nicolar Rivera (STOU) pinned Jacob Ashland (FORT) in 0:31
145: Louden Goutcher (FORT) pinned Cael Steinmetz (STOU) in 1:49
152: Trenton Dow (STOU) pinned Vincent Healy (FORT) in 0:51
160: Aiden Worden (FORT) pinned Jose Gomez (STOU) in 1:01
170: Peyton Smith (STOU) pinned Triston Hanson (FORT) in 2:35
182: Niko Jemilo (STOU) dec. Aidan Leurquin (FORT) 9-7
195: John Harman (STOU) major dec. Eli Burhans (FORT) 6-4
220: Beckett Spilde (STOU) received forfeit
285: Griffin Empey (STOU) pinned Gio Miguel (FORT) in 0:41
