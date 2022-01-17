SOUTH MILWAUKEE — Fort Atkinson’s wrestling team went 4-1 at Saturday’s South Milwaukee dual meet Invitational.
The Blackhawks beat Kettle Moraine 46-22, topped South Milwaukee 55-18, defeated West Allis Hale 52-18, knocked off Shoreland Lutheran 49-18 and fell to Franklin, 33-29.
“I thought we wrestled well over the weekend and bounced back well from Milton Friday night,” Fort Atkinson wrestling coach Ryan Gerber said. “We had some lineup issues to grapple with, but the guys overcame that and found ways to win duals.
“I think we’re turning a corner quite honestly. If you simply look at box scores you may not see that, but once you really start looking at how guys are competing in the practice room and how that’s translating to competition, we’re certainly getting ready and we’re certainly setting ourselves up for a fun end of the season.”
Bryce Volla (113 and 120 pounds) went 5-0 with two pins and three victories via forfeit. Noah Horwath (120 and 126) went 5-0 with three wins via fall, a victory by decision and a forfeiture. At 126 and 132 pounds, Robert Wildenauer went 3-2 with victories via fall, major decision and forfeit. Jacob Ashland (138 and 145) posted a 5-0 record with two victories via fall and three more via decision. Vincent Healy (152 and 160) went 4-1 with two wins fall via, another by decision and a fourth due to forfeit. Aiden Worden (160 and 170) went 4-1 with two wins via decision, one fall victory and a final win because of forfeit. Aidan Leurquin (195) went 4-1 with two pin victories, a win via decision and a forfeit victory. Eli Burhans (220) went 5-0 with a win via fall, a victory via decision and three wins via forfeit.
FORT ATKINSON 46, KETTLE MORAINE 22
106: Bradley Ottenad (KEMO) over (FORT) (Forfeit) 113: Bryce Volla (FORT) over (KEMO) (Forfeit) 120: Noah Horwath (FORT) over (KEMO) (Forfeit) 126: Owen Knuth (KEMO) over (FORT) (Forfeit) 132: Kai Rego (KEMO) over Robert Wildenauer (FORT) (Fall 2:42) 138: Double Forfeit 145: Jacob Ashland (FORT) over Zade Loebel (KEMO) (Fall 1:29) 152: Louden Goutcher (FORT) over (KEMO) (Forfeit) 160: Vincent Healy (FORT) over Jarret Ripperger (KEMO) (MD 12-0) 170: Parker Schlueter (KEMO) over Aiden Worden (FORT) (MD 15-4) 182: Ryan Acosta (FORT) over Parker Kalis (KEMO) (Dec 12-8) 195: Aidan Leurquin (FORT) over Robert Memmel (KEMO) (Dec 9-7) 220: Eli Burhans (FORT) over (KEMO) (Forfeit) 285: Gio Miguel (FORT) over (KEMO) (Forfeit)
FORT ATKINSON 55, SOUTH MILWAUKEE 18
106: Double Forfeit 113: Bryce Volla (FORT) over (SOMI) (Forfeit) 120: Katelyn Beiley (SOMI) over (FORT) (Forfeit) 126: Noah Horwath (FORT) over Jakob Samuel (SOMI) (Fall) 132: Connor O‘Donnell (SOMI) over Robert Wildenauer (FORT) (Fall 0:35) 138: Jacob Ashland (FORT) over Aiden Elmore (SOMI) (MD 13-2) 145: Laura Farias (SOMI) over (FORT) (Forfeit) 152: Louden Goutcher (FORT) over Tyler Onkels (SOMI) (Dec 3-2) 160: Vincent Healy (FORT) over Jacquot Benavides (SOMI) (Fall) 170: Aiden Worden (FORT) over (SOMI) (Forfeit) 182: Ryan Acosta (FORT) over (SOMI) (Forfeit) 195: Aidan Leurquin (FORT) over (SOMI) (Forfeit) 220: Eli Burhans (FORT) over (SOMI) (Forfeit) 285: Gio Miguel (FORT) over (SOMI) (Forfeit)
FRANKLIN 33, FORT ATKINSON 29
106: Logan Wamser (FRAN) over (FORT) (Forfeit) 113: Bryce Volla (FORT) over Juniel Tuason (FRAN) (Fall 4:29) 120: Davis Anderson (FRAN) over Noah Horwath (FORT) (Dec 6-0) 126: Robert Wildenauer (FORT) over Ash Knaak (FRAN) (MD 22-9) 132: Sabri Sino (FRAN) over (FORT) (Forfeit) 138: Jacob Ashland (FORT) over Matt Bauer (FRAN) (Dec 12-5) 145: Jack Wilka (FRAN) over (FORT) (Forfeit) 152: Louden Goutcher (FORT) over Drew Nichols (FRAN) (Dec 6-4) 160: Landon Pace (FRAN) over Vincent Healy (FORT) (Dec 4-3) 170: Aiden Worden (FORT) over Manny Joseph (FRAN) (MD 12-4) 182: Triston Hanson (FORT) over (FRAN) (Forfeit) 195: Ty Summers (FRAN) over Aidan Leurquin (FORT) (Dec 8-1) 220: Eli Burhans (FORT) over Jake Pekar (FRAN) (Dec 8-2) 285: Steven Martinezdelacotera (FRAN) over Gio Miguel (FORT) (Fall 0:45)
FORT ATKINSON 52, WEST ALLIS HALE 18
106: Ethan English (WANH) over (FORT) (Forfeit) 113: Bryce Volla (FORT) over (WANH) (Forfeit) 120: Noah Horwath (FORT) over Ethan English (WANH) (Fall 1:39) 126: Robert Wildenauer (FORT) over Donovan Wiske (WANH) (Fall 3:29) 132: Double Forfeit 138: Double Forfeit 145: Jacob Ashland (FORT) over Demetruis Gaines (WANH) (Fall 0:28) 152: Vincent Healy (FORT) over (WANH) (Forfeit) 160: Louden Goutcher (FORT) over (WANH) (Forfeit) 170: Aiden Worden (FORT) over Christopher Estrada (WANH) (MD 14-4) 182: Gavin Graham (WANH) over Triston Hanson (FORT) (Fall 0:48) 195: Aidan Leurquin (FORT) over Deanthony Butler (WANH) (Fall 1:53) 220: Eli Burhans (FORT) over Jay Krueger (WANH) (Fall 3:03) 285: Thomas Medley (WANH) over Gio Miguel (FORT) (Fall 1:54)
FORT ATKINSON 49, SHORELAND LUTHERAN 18
106: Ella Van Buren (SHLU) over (FORT) (Forfeit) 113: Double Forfeit 120: Bryce Volla (FORT) over Micah Babinec (SHLU) (Fall 0:52) 126: Mason Gill (SHLU) over Noah Horwath (FORT) (Fall 1:46) 132: Robert Wildenauer (FORT) over (SHLU) (Forfeit) 138: Jacob Ashland (FORT) over Tyler Peterson (SHLU) (MD 14-5) 145: Double Forfeit 152: Vincent Healy (FORT) over Gabe Bixby (SHLU) (Fall 3:53) 160: Aiden Worden (FORT) over Gabe Laitinen (SHLU) (Fall 1:38) 170: Triston Hanson (FORT) over Lucas Rathje (SHLU) (Dec 5-1) 182: John Zirbel (SHLU) over Ryan Acosta (FORT) (Fall 2:44) 195: Aidan Leurquin (FORT) over James Bratz (SHLU) (Fall 3:05) 220: Eli Burhans (FORT) over (SHLU) (Forfeit) 285: Gio Miguel (FORT) over Thomas Markham (SHLU) (Fall 1:29)
