BEAVER DAM — Junior Aiden Worden finished second in the 160-pound weight class to lead Fort Atkinson’s wrestling team to an eighth place finish at Saturday’s Badger Conference tournament at Beaver Dam High School.
The Blackhawks scored 119.5 points. Milton (372.5) ran away with the team title while Reedsburg (246.5) placed second and Stoughton (228) was third.
Worden (33-7) pinned Sauk Prairie’s Grant Sorg in 1 minute, 47 seconds in the quarterfinals and pinned Monona Grove/McFarland’s Cade Rux in 1 minute to advance to the championship match, where he lost a 13-0 major decision to Milton’s Michael Schliem.
Fort’s Bryce Volla took third at 113 and Noah Horwath was fourth at 120.
Volla (28-6) went 3-1 with two pins and beat Portage’s Jayson Kreier by technical fall 18-3 in the third-place match.
Horwath (26-19) went 3-2 with two pins and a decision before losing to Waunakee’s Ian Hamilton by fall in 2:35 in the match for third.
Jacob Ashland (138) finished fifth. Ashland (26-15) went 3-2 with one pin, beating Waunakee’s Gabe Guralski by decision 9-7 in the fifth-place match.
Aidan Leurquin (195) was 1-3 and placed sixth. Leurquin (24-19) had a pin and lost via fall in 3:41 to Waunakee’s Jacob Lyftogt in the fifth-place match.
Robert Wildenauer (126) went 1-2, Triston Hanson (182) went 1-3, Ethan Bilau (132) went 2-2 with two pins, Louden Goutcher (145) went 1-3, Rayhan Lopez (152) went 0-2, Ryan Acosta (170) went 1-2 and Geo Miguel (285) went 0-2.
The Blackhawks compete in a WIAA Division 1 regional hosted by Milton this Saturday.
Badger Conference
TEAM SCORES
Milton 372.5, Reedsburg 246.5, Stoughton 228, Beaver Dam 184.5, Portage 184, Watertown 149.5, Monroe 125.5, Fort Atkinson 119.5, Monona Grove/McFarland 117.5, Baraboo 117, Waunakee 104, Sauk Prairie 99, DeForest 92, Oregon 90, Mount Horeb 28
TITLE AND THIRD-PLACE MATCHES
106--Title: Treynor Curtin (Reed) pinned Jesse Reid (Mil) 1:01; Third: Rolando Trevino (BD) pinned Finn Mulligan (Wat) 2:53
113--Title: Aiden Slama (Mil) dec. Kade Parrish (Reed) 3-0; Third: Bryce Volla (FA) tech. fall over Jayson Kreier (Port) 18-3
120--Title: Chance Suddeth (St) dec. Peyton Oberg (Bar) 8-2; Third: Ian Hamilton (Waun) pinned Noah Horwath (FA) 2:35
126--Title: Chase Beckett (Por) dec. Matt Haldiman (Mil) 9-4; Third: Jaden Denman (MG) major dec. over Jayden Freie (Waun) 13-5
132--Title: Nicolar Rivera (St) tech. fall over Kyler Neuberger (BD) 18-3; Third: Christian Schuh (Mo) pinned Lukaas Harms (Mil) 5:58
138--Title: Jack Dubach (Mon) pinned Brandon Liddle (Or) 5:54; Third: Hunter Kielszewski (Mil) dec. Caden Schneider (Reed) 6-1
145--Title: Royce Nilo (Mil) dec. Oscar Wilkowski (Wat) 3-0; Third: Brady Schuh (Mon) major dec. over Connor Goorsky (Bar) 16-4
152--Title: Lowell Arnold (Por) dec. Trenton Dow (St) 6-2; Third: Ryan Bergman (Wat) pinned Bryan Yanke (Reed) 3:24
160--Title: Michael Schliem (Mil) major dec. over Aiden Worden (FA) 13-0; Third: John Ruth (Or) pinned Logan Thomas (BD) 1:52
170--Title: Aeodon Sinclair (Mil) dec. Brody Hemauer (DeF) 11-5; Third: Devin Judd (Reed) dec. Luke Rux (MG) 8-1
182--Title: Kade Desormeau (Mil) pinned Elijah Bauer (DeF) 1:24; Third: Luke Statz (BAr) won by forfeit over Braden Holleman (Wat)
195--Title: Gabriel Klatt (BD) dec. Charlie Eckert (Mil) 9-3; Third: Jon Harman (St) major dec. over Jack Callen (Por) 18-9
220--Title: Guenther Switzer (MG) dec. Beckett Spilde (St) 10-3; Third: Jesus Gonzalez (Reed) pinned Nick Ludowese (BD) 5:06
285--Title: Griffin Empey (St) pinned Nolan Vils (SP) :26; Third: Isaac Bunker (Mon) pinned Javier Moytol-Hernandez (Por) 1:25
